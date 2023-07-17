Robert Pawlicki

The majority of Americans distrust the federal government. They don’t believe the government helps people or listens to them. It may be a surprise to learn that, with few exceptions, Americans have distrusted the government since the early 1970s.

According to Pew surveys, trust in government was astronomically high, at 70 percent, during the Dwight Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy years. It declined significantly to 25 percent through the Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter administrations. The Ronald Reagan years saw an increase to 45 percent, matched temporarily when George H.W. Bush invaded Iraq.

