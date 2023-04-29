I would like to thank our hometown newspaper, the Citrus County Chronicle, for the opportunity to communicate with you, the readers, every month (more often if warranted) with a column we are calling “Business and Beyond.”
As the President and CEO of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, my job, and that of my staff and our board of directors is to be advocates for businesses here in our county. We work every day to make sure we maintain a strong business climate that allows our businesses to survive and thrive. We promote local commerce and educate the public about the importance of having a sustainable and diverse business community. Not only is it important to employ our citizens, but it is critical to have a vibrant commercial sector to help alleviate the residential tax burden.
We work with our local, state, and federal leaders to make sure that our businesses have a level playing field and are allowed to flourish. We believe that free enterprise is critical to our way of life. Healthy businesses contribute to a healthy community. Our businesses contribute to United Way, local food banks, Citrus County Blessings, Habitat for Humanity, The Boys & Girls Clubs, The Education Foundation, the Carver Center, local little leagues, and contribute millions to many other worthy organizations and causes that provide resources to our residents in need. Our businesses and citizens are known as some of the most giving anywhere. I am constantly amazed at the way our businesses step up when a local need is identified.
Yes, we are laser-focused on supporting our businesses but the “beyond” part of this “Business and Beyond” column is how we as a chamber and our business community understand and are called to go beyond our core mission to make sure we lift up our community.
We know that there is a mental health crisis, and we want to be part of a solution. We know that kids that can’t read at grade level by the third grade are more likely to drop out of school, and experience poverty. We are helping with that. We know that our future workforce needs to be trained to the jobs that are available, so we are advocating for more training resources. We know there is a shortage of affordable workforce housing that is limiting everyone from our service workers to school teachers from finding clean, safe, and attainable housing. We know that protecting our natural resources is vital not only to our economy but also to our quality of life, so we are always advocating for that. Over the months, I plan to discuss business matters and quality-of-life issues and hopefully present some ideas and solutions along the way.
This is a time of tremendous growth for Citrus County. It is exciting, yet causing some anxiety among some of our citizens. If you want to shut all growth down, you are probably going to be disappointed. Citrus County has been discovered and interest is at an all-time high. What we can do is ensure the growth brings value, pays for itself, is of high quality, and the need is demonstrated.
We are blessed to call Citrus County home and I look forward to continuing the discussion. For more information on the chamber visit citruscountychamber.com.
Josh Wooten is a former county commissioner and current President/CEO of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce.
