The absurd new Florida state law lowering the number of jurors required to recommend the death sentence is causing all kinds of chaos.
To be frank, the notion that the death penalty should be anything less than a unanimous decision is an archaic mismanagement of justice. Instead of all 12 jurors agreeing on the death sentence, now juries need only eight votes to send a criminal to his or her death.
This makes Florida the state with the lowest death-penalty standard in the country.
There’s a reason states have traditionally required a unanimous decision. To render someone’s life over, no matter what their crime, is the most serious of decisions one can make. If the argument for the death penalty is not overwhelmingly convincing as to bring the entire jury to the same conclusion, then the death penalty should be off the table.
The law change was made as a knee-jerk response to the sentencing of Nikolas Cruz, the Parkland school shooter, convicted of killing 17 people and wounding 14. The jury did not unanimously recommend the death penalty and Cruz’s sentence was life imprisonment.
Undermining the separation of power and the division of government branches, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state legislature pushed through a law lowering the threshold to eight out of 12 jurors in order to employ the death penalty.
What Cruz did was heinous. But responding emotionally to one case with a blanket response to all capital cases is irresponsible and shortsighted, not to mention an incredible overreach by the governor. While the Florida Supreme Court upheld the new law, DeSantis’s influence cannot be understated here.
The law is currently throwing an already convoluted and unstable system into deeper confusion and complication. There are many death row cases that were given resentencing trials as a result of a 2016 case known as Hurst v. State, which required unanimous jury recommendations for the death penalty. Before 2016, the threshold was only seven out of twelve for a death sentence. Those cases were all set for resentencing – many completed before the new law went into effect.
But for the cases that had not been resentenced, confusion is rife.
What law are prosecutors supposed to follow?
There’s also questions about those who are awaiting trial for murders committed before the law took effect. What happens to them? Do they get tried under the law as it currently stands or under the law as it stood when they committed the crime?
This is not a trivial matter.
Our laws are a direct reflection of how we as a society actually view the sanctity and value of a life. The laws, not words or political propaganda, stand as the evidence of what we actually believe about humanity.
The taking of a life is the most serious consideration we as citizens could be asked to make. Laws regarding it should not be made in haste or without depth of investigation or clarity of thought. The consequences of this mandate should have been thought out and planned for well in advance of the decision.
I think the choice to lower the threshold for the death penalty was a poor one. And the lack of a decisive plan in how the law is to be implemented, while not equally faulty, is still a terribly true reflection of what we actually value.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
