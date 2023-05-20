To the Class of 2023,
Congratulations! Your high school careers are over.
Of all the recent graduating classes, your class is the one we’ve had our eyes on. The COVID-19 pandemic hit in the spring of your freshman year. That interruption wasn’t optimal for anyone, but for freshmen in particular, it seemed an even more unfortunate occurrence. Just as you were getting comfortable in high school it seemed like the world ripped the carpet out from under you.
Yet here you are. You made it. You’ve moved the tassel from one side to the other.
The question is: now what?
I don’t want to place undue burden or stress on you, but I want to be clear. America needs you.
If that sounds like a heavy load it’s because it is one. In so many ways American society is on the brink of seismic and foundational change. We’ve been edging closer and closer over your entire high school careers and today, upon your graduation, we’re as close as we’ve ever been.
It isn’t fair to place such a weight on your shoulders. After all, this is the beginning of the rest of your life. It should be fun and free. You’ve been waiting at least 18 years for this. And so I encourage you to celebrate well and revel in the victory of reaching the edge of adulthood.
Do that. And then we need you to walk over that edge.
For those of you going to college, we need you to become experts in your fields of study. We need you to think, to work hard, and to be compassionate problem-solvers. Challenge the status-quo, by all means, but also learn to appreciate and understand when tradition holds great value. We need you to become better doctors, better teachers, better lawyers, and better engineers than those who have come before you. We need you to use the privilege of a college education for the betterment of the common good and not just the betterment of your own bank account.
For those of you going to technical school, we need you to understand just how much we appreciate the skills you are going to master. We need you to think outside the box to create solutions to our infrastructure problems. We need you to help us find more sustainable ways to live and how to expand the breadth of who can afford to live in those ways. We need you to recognize just how valuable you are to the future of our society.
For those of you starting a career, thank you for jumping into the workforce; for strengthening our economy. We need you to be better businesspeople than those who’ve come before you. We need you to treat your customers and clients with care and respect. We need you to lead our communities well.
But for all of you, no matter where you go after your diploma is safely in hand, what we need most from you is to be people of substance. If anything throughout your high school career, what you may have noticed from the people who were supposed to be your shining examples, is that we failed miserably on this front.
We failed you and we failed ourselves.
By and large we’ve been mean-spirited and selfish. We haven’t been good neighbors. We’ve created what now seem like intransigent barriers within our communities. We’ve allowed you to grow up in a world that is full of “us vs. them” rather than “united we stand.”
And so I’m asking you to succeed where we have failed.
It isn’t an easy pathway, that’s for sure. But you now have the power to buck the trend. You can do it with your vote. You can do it with your education. You can do it with your business practices.
Your high school career has taught you that life is exceptionally good at being unpredictable. So the problems and challenges that will come your way over the next few years are impossible to foresee. We need you to use what you have learned to develop the grit that will allow you to face these obstacles head on with tenacity and perseverance. And all the while to do it with compassion and an empathy that sees your neighbor as just as important as yourself.
Like I said, it’s quite an onus. But for America to be the best version of herself, we desperately need you to stand in the gap. You can do it, if only you will.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
