Iain Murray

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, did all Pennsylvanians a favor in January by making 92 percent of state government jobs open to anyone without a four-year college degree. This is a significant step in fighting the curse of “credentialism” – the widely held belief that you can’t do certain jobs unless you have certain certificates or degrees. There are good reasons fighting credentialism should be a bipartisan issue.

The first reason stares many people in the face every month – the cost of college debt. The cost of college has exploded since the 1980s and has seen sharp increases in the last 20 years. According to U.S. News & World Report, in-state tuition at public universities, generally the most affordable option, has risen by 175 percent in nominal terms since 2003. Out-of-state tuition is now close to $30,000 on average. Private university fees are eye-watering.

