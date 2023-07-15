Desmond Lachman

There is an old Wall Street joke about a man who jumped off the Empire State Building. When asked at the 40th floor how things were going, he replied, “So far, so good.”

We have to wonder whether something similar might be said of President Biden. At the start of his re-election campaign, Biden is claiming all sorts of economic benefits from Biden economics. However, he might find that those claims come back to bite him in the heat of next year’s presidential election when the chickens of his past excessive public spending policies come home to roost.

