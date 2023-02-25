The racial wealth divide between Black and White Americans is much bigger – and more stubborn – than many of us realize.

The median African-American household has just 6 percent of the wealth of the median White American household, the Institute for Policy Studies found in 2020. That’s actually a lower percentage than four decades prior. The racial wealth divide is vast – and it may be growing.

While you are at it pay reparations to the 1 million Marines that were poisoned at Camp Lejeune via the Toxic Chemicals TCE, Vinyl Choride, DCE, PCE, PFOA's, PFAS's and Benzene for decades at the Marine Corps and US Government covered it up.. Of course over half those Marines are already dead and an Internal Dept of Veterans Affairs that those who are still alive will have a 50 percent higher mortality rate than the general population. Those Marine were wronged and poisoned by a Marine Corps and US Government that believes they have no value and are expendable..

