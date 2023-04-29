Thomas Jipping

Calls for a “formal” or “enforceable” code of ethics for the Supreme Court imply that no ethics rules or guidelines already exist, that Congress has the authority to impose such a code, and that a genuine concern about ethics is the real motivation. None of these is true.

Every discussion of this issue should begin with a crucial distinction: the Constitution, not Congress, created the Supreme Court. Congress does not have the same authority over the Supreme Court as it does over courts that it has created. Simplistic assertions that the Supreme Court should be treated the same, therefore, are misguided at best, misleading at worst.

