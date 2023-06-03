Ryan Williamson

Ryan Williamson

Since the 1860s, many states have stripped the voting rights of those convicted of felonies. In recent decades, however, some have revisited the issue and created pathways for restoring the voting rights of people who have served their sentences.

A majority of Americans support voting rights for all – including felons – leading to support for ballot initiatives across the country aimed at restoring the franchise for the formerly incarcerated. Americans of all political stripes should endorse limited government and not stand in the way of restoring voting rights to those who have already done their time.

