When domesticity, with its creature comforts of routine, suddenly changes, what of the “who” left behind? In my case, with my husband no longer residing at home, but in a memory care facility, there have been repercussions I experience on a daily basis.
First, I want to be with him 24/7, but that is simply impossible. Occasionally he calls me, wondering where I am. Good question, when quite often I am wondering the same thing. I find myself doing circles from room to room, with no clear destination in mind. I need to touch base with someone, but I’m a far cry from home plate.
I call friends. Thank heaven for friends. Is that a song lyric? It should be. But in the absence of human availability at 3 a.m., I resort to Rapunzel, affectionately nicknamed, Punzi, to voice my thoughts. And I am talking “out loud” voicing, not transmission by osmosis. “Okay, Punzi, what should I have for breakfast? Do I want peanut butter? I have plenty of that after the bogo at Publix.” “What’s a bogo?” she asks. I know. There I go putting words in her mouth, but we can read one another fairly well.
Then there’s that Christmas tree in the corner of the living room where Punzi still hovers beneath. A hiding place when she sees strangers’ feet walking across the carpet. Or the doorbell jars us both with a solicitor wanting to install new windows, or when a trio of women stand in my entryway, offering to save my soul. At this point, I’m about ready to crouch beneath it too. But over the years, I have succeeded in making it a mainstay in my home, transforming it into a tree for all occasions: Valentine’s Day, Easter, the 4th of July, Thanksgiving, and then, the countdown officially begins for Christmas. Punzi and I have made a pact. The tree stays.
Another time, she asked me, “Where is the kind man who would always leave a bowl full of water in the bathroom sink for my daily toilette?” Punzi is a fastidious feline, forever grooming her luxurious fur. My husband, Peter would fill a bowl with water for her to dip her paw into, and splash away to her kitty heart’s content. I have since assumed this bowl filling ritual, but I’m clearly not “him” – and Punzi still wants to know where that nice man has disappeared to.
We talk about my regular routines. “Isn’t it about time you fed the birds?” she nudges me. Punzi loves to watch the cardinals and blue jays taking their turns at our feeders, along with squirrels doing their gymnastics to reach the peanuts I’ve left. “Time for my daily entertainment,” she drums her paw. “After I clean your litter box,” I answer. I’m not about to have a cat ordering me around.
So Punzi has now become my confidante, quite a responsibility for a three-year-old calico. But she assures me that’s okay with her, as long as I feed her, pet her, and occasionally toss around her catnip mice for her amusement.
Right now, she is curled up at my feet offering her feline companionship to soothe my sagging spirits. I dream of traveling, of lying on a beach anywhere. And then I look at her. Totally content to be where she is right now. I believe, unbeknownst to her, she is imparting some profound wisdom in my direction. Just “being” reaps its own rewards. That and a bowlful of water!
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communications. She has been a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. A resident of Citrus County for twelve years, Lynne is now retired. She welcomes your feedback at her email address: freelancejade@yahoo.com.
