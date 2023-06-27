The 118th Congress is off to a great start in shining a light on the harmful practices of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and the insurers that own them. A number of committee hearings over the past few months have made clear how American patients are footing the bill for these corporate interests.
However, it’s time to take things a step further with concrete legislative action to prevent these middlemen from manipulating our health care system and patients’ access to low-cost drugs any further.
The vertically integrated PBM mafia is well positioned to shift profits toward themselves in the health care supply chain by employing anti-consumer and anti-patient practices. Instead of decreasing drug prices, PBMs shift the blame for rising health care costs to everyone else in the supply chain. The three largest PBMs – CVS Caremark, Express Scripts and OptumRx – control nearly 80 percent of the prescription drug market, and are owned by CVS, Cigna and UnitedHealth, respectively. These behemoths take advantage of their position as health care intermediaries and use their power to negotiate colossal rebate savings from drug manufacturers.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
In addition, PBMs actively promote higher-cost drugs on patients simply because they can negotiate higher rebates from these pricier options. As a result, patients lose access to more affordable alternatives because the middlemen lack the incentives to promote them. These coercive tactics allow PBMs to stack profits off the backs of consumers.
Congress’s recent activity has been effective at exposing these drug middlemen and the need for drastic reform. Over the past few months, multiple committees, such as the Senate Health Education Labor and Pensions, Senate Finance, House Energy and Commerce, and House Oversight and Accountability Committees, all held hearings to discuss PBM’s operations. During a House Oversight and Accountability hearing, Chairman James Comer, R-Kentucky, argued, “From what we have seen, many PBMs are acting without consequence to the detriment of patients and their pocketbooks, because PBMs have been allowed to hide in the shadows. It’s time to bring them into the light.”
The House Oversight Committee even launched an investigation earlier this year to provide the public with evidence of Comer’s statement. For example, the committee requested vital documents and information surrounding the three largest PBMs’ pricing practices. Clearly, this investigation is doing what should have been done long ago to uncover PBMs’ role in rising health care costs.
While the recent efforts to turn up the pressure on PBMs and insurers are a good start, much more still needs to be done. Today, PBMs collect almost $200 billion in rebates annually, which could instead go into the pockets of consumers. It’s crucial that any final legislation enforce initiatives to effectively rein in PBMs. This could include provisions aimed at detangling PBM profits from drug prices, having cost savings pass down to patients, and ensuring greater pharmacy choice and access for seniors.
Additionally, Congress should keep its focus on the greedy middlemen that drive up costs and ignore any attempts to shift the narrative in favor of socialist price controls. Advocating for increased drug price controls would directly harm patients and is a politically motivated stunt. Responsible lawmakers must not cave to radical efforts to ram through an agenda of socialized medicine.
As committees continue to deliberate legislation and oversight efforts, it is crucial that the proposed solutions prioritize accountability and transparency in our health care system. Until PBMs incorporate substantial transparency measures into their practices, American consumers will remain vulnerable to exploitation. It’s time for Congress to enact policies that would deliver change for patients.
Gerard Scimeca is an attorney and serves as chairman and co-founder of CASE, Consumer Action for a Strong Economy, a free-market consumer advocacy organization. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.