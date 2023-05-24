The success achieved by our students is not a mere coincidence; rather, it is the result of a collaborative effort involving dedicated teachers, engaged students, and supportive parents and staff. This week, we are celebrating the outstanding achievements of the graduating Class of 2023 as they mark their momentous milestone and showcase their well-deserved success.

Our high school seniors have secured remarkable achievements. At all three high schools combined, our seniors have been awarded over $702,300 in local scholarships, received $1.9 million through the Bright Futures program, obtained college offers worth $5.3 million and earned military scholarships totaling $3.8 million. This combined value is an impressive $11.7 million. WOW!

