The success achieved by our students is not a mere coincidence; rather, it is the result of a collaborative effort involving dedicated teachers, engaged students, and supportive parents and staff. This week, we are celebrating the outstanding achievements of the graduating Class of 2023 as they mark their momentous milestone and showcase their well-deserved success.
Our high school seniors have secured remarkable achievements. At all three high schools combined, our seniors have been awarded over $702,300 in local scholarships, received $1.9 million through the Bright Futures program, obtained college offers worth $5.3 million and earned military scholarships totaling $3.8 million. This combined value is an impressive $11.7 million. WOW!
Another exciting statistic for this graduating class is that TEN seniors have received their high school diplomas along with a two-year associate degree from the College of Central Florida.
We are also so proud of the 118 graduates of the Withlacoochee Technical College who graduated with a Career and Technical certification or their GED diploma.
To the graduates of 2023, congratulations on reaching this significant milestone. This moment will undoubtedly remain etched in your memory for years to come. However, this is not the end of your journey; it is merely the beginning. As you enter the world beyond these walls, you may encounter setbacks and obstacles that challenge your drive to succeed. I encourage you to draw upon the knowledge, skills, and values you have cultivated here at our schools. Use them to shape a world that reflects your dreams and aspirations.
The Class of 2023 represents the future’s leaders, innovators, and visionaries. Regardless of your chosen path, I encourage you to remember your origins and contribute to the growth and prosperity of this exceptional community we proudly call home.
To our community, thank you for your support. Many of you have dedicated your time to our schools through volunteering, mentoring, and supporting our students throughout the years. We wouldn’t be as successful if not for your investments.
Seniors, I have a simple request for you: carry the essence of your school and its community with you. When I say this, I do not merely refer to remembering a particular class or event. Instead, I urge you to remember the feeling of being here, in this place, surrounded by your supportive school family, and carry it within your hearts.
Congratulations, Class of 2023, and best of luck in all your future endeavors.
Sandra “Sam” Himmel is the Superintendent of Schools of Citrus County
