Let’s spend this Sunday discussing two big decisions from the County Commission this past week.
One was fairly easy. The other not so much.
Easy first.
The board voted on a design for a $9 million animal shelter in Lecanto that will cost upwards of $12.5 million when it’s all said and done.
The proposed new shelter is larger than the one we have now. And if you don’t think expansion is necessary, go check out the shelter yourself. Bare floor space is a premium.
Board Chairwoman Ruthie Davis Schlabach deserves praise for getting the project to this point. Schlabach has taken the lead on the new animal shelter, and I once wrote a Chronicle story about how she sends hand-written thank-you notes to everyone in the community who donated to the shelter.
Still, though, I have questions about the money. We’re awaiting the final sale of the former Betz Farm property on Turkey Oak Drive for $6.6 million, which will provide the lion’s share of the funds. Plus citizens have donated from their own pockets to the tune of another $3 million-plus.
That’s close to $10 million, but the donated funds are for “extras” at the shelter and not part of the raw shelter plan.
My issue – expressed very well Tuesday by Commissioner Diana Finegan – is we still don’t know how we’re paying for this. Schlabach’s remark that “debt issuance” will fund the shelter tells me nothing. Look, I write about the government for a living and when commissioners speak of “debt” it’s usually followed by a conversation about how much we’re borrowing and how it’s getting repaid.
We didn’t see any of that Tuesday. While I have confidence that County Administrator Steve Howard’s team will get us there, not having a clear financial picture is a sticking point.
It should be easy: Donations are paying for X; county funds are paying for Y. We’re borrowing Z and paying it back with W. (Use whatever letters you like.)
The other big decision meant standing up to a builder.
I’ve written numerous blogs about the plight of Inverness Villages 4, a community off Independence Boulevard. The background is lengthy and complicated; all I can really say is folks live on Third World dirt roads that are somehow county-owned but not county maintained.
Inverness Villages 4 has become the epicenter of anger. Until Tuesday, each time this issue came up – nearly every board meeting of the last few months – we’d hear a lot of threats and accusations about the builder/developer, but the county kept churning out building permits.
Finally – FINALLY! – commissioners have had enough.
It’s an odd duck, this IV 4. The “developer” is long gone; the largest property owner sells lots to build houses but that’s all he does. The Southwest Florida Water Management District, commonly called Swiftmud, says the owner is in violation of environmental laws.
Residents have pleaded with commissioners to join up with Swiftmud and shut the builder down. Or show some backbone and challenge the builder by denying new home permits.
Commissioners seemed ready to do that.
“He wants to sue us? Good, let’s go to court,” Commissioner Rebecca Bays said.
Commissioner Holly Davis: “I find it interesting that we’re following the rules and it’s the wild, wild West out there with this guy.”
The temporary permit moratorium, unfortunately, is likely little more than a feel-good measure at this point. The county will ask its lawyers whether it can make the moratorium stick, but that seems unlikely unless commissioners have an end game.
Still, I’m all for it. Sometimes residents just want their commissioners to fight for them, and that’s what this action is. All the saber-rattling won’t stop someone who has little regard for rules from doing what he wants. Hit his pocketbook and see what happens.
Animal shelter moving forward. Inverness Villages 4 residents getting some response.
Good day, commissioners. Keep it going.
Mike Wright retired from the Chronicle in August 2021 after 34 years of writing about Citrus County politics. He is publisher of the daily blog Just Wright Citrus, which can be found on Facebook or justwrightcitrus.com
