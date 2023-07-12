South Florida development company Green Mills reportedly decided not to pursue building apartments in Meadowcrest, but this doesn’t change the difficult position Citrus County commissioners have put this community in. It also raises questions about the fairness and nature of the process residents were subjected to.
Last year, Green Mills, with the landowner’s permission, rushed to push through a change to the masterplan of the Meadowcrest community to pave the way for a high-density, multi-level affordable apartment complex that would have strained the resident-maintained roads and infrastructure.
Lacking the political clout of larger developments, Meadowcrest residents still brought widespread opposition to the proposed complex by testifying to facts, issues and concerns in a number of critical areas. This was not a fight over affordable housing but about the placement of such housing in already established developments.
On June 26, 2022, the Citrus County Planning and Review Board unanimously rejected the developer’s proposal to change the masterplan, citing incompatibly with the existing neighborhood.
Despite the decision of the planning and review board and residents’ efforts, Meadowcrest was let down in a 3-2 political vote by county commissioners Jeff Kinnard, Holly Davis and former commissioner Scott Carnahan. These commissioners felt the need for this particular development by this particular developer was so great all other concerns should be ignored to make this change.
After this rush to modify the masterplan, what happened? Green Mills did not even bother to apply for funding during the 2022/2023 funding cycle. Now that they have withdrawn without even pursuing funding, where does this leave the residents of Meadowcrest?
What Meadowcrest is left with is a permanently altered masterplan that can now allow nearly any high density, high-rise development without additional hearing. Any future developer will generously be handed this permanent alteration while county land development code requirements offer virtually no protection to residents.
Those county commissioners involved in approving the masterplan revision have sent emails and made public statements that clearly indicate they did not truly understand the change they were voting on.
Development in Citrus County is accelerating and citizens in many residential areas are reviewing and, in some cases, opposing changes to zoning and development that will negatively affect them. They deserve to have their concerns carefully weighed by their elected officials.
Commissioners must take the time to understand what they are actually voting on and how it will affect residents not only today, but into the future. They must also recognize the implications of these decisions so that what happened to Meadowcrest will be merely an aberration and not set a precedent for similar misguided decision-making.
Les Cook is a former Citrus County Property Appraiser.
