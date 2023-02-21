Art Jones

Art Jones

The other day someone told me that some people did not approve of cleaning up the Rainbow River. They thought if we could just stop all the nitrate pollution from coming in, then the springs and river would magically clean and restore itself so we should just wait, then we wouldn’t have to do any work.

To me this doesn’t make any sense at all. Number one, hydrilla does not need a lot of nitrogen to grow, reducing nitrates levels coming out of the springs will not slow down hydrilla. Hydrilla can grow up to 17 feet long just about anywhere.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.