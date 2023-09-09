Citrus County isn’t a big place. And even though we are growing and changing at what sometimes feels like a rapid pace, the truth is that compared to many places in the country, Citrus is still a small hometown.
So when the big guns recognize you for a job well done, it’s something to celebrate.
The New York Times recently gave Citrus County a shout-out for its wireless emergency alert system that effectively and efficiently warned citizens about the life-threatening storm surge due to be brought on by Hurricane Idalia and urged those in affected areas to evacuate.
The emergency alert system allows messages to be sent from all levels of government – federal, state, and local. The alerts vary from Amber Alerts about abducted children, to severe weather and disaster alerts, like hurricanes.
The Times piece compared the response of Citrus County to the response of other countries that had evacuation orders in place but did not notify people through the wireless system and the response of Maui County in Hawaii, whose system failed to reach the citizens in the midst of a wildfire crisis. Over 100 people died in the fires.
The praise from the nation’s biggest newspaper may not be much to applaud for some people. But the source of the praise shouldn’t be overlooked.
For a newspaper with the caliber of the New York Times to single out Citrus County’s efforts to protect and serve its people speaks volumes to the level of competency of the county’s civil infrastructure. Citrus County is doing things right when many places around the country are clearly not up to par.
Beyond the success of the County’s strategic response to the crisis and the capacity to get the job done, the recognition from the Times also sheds light on how capable small towns can be.
Citrus County may be a small place, but the scale upon which we operate on the world stage has gotten tremendously more equitable. Technological advances mean that small towns can operate with the same efficiency as the big city, and in some cases, with even more efficiency.
As the county continues to change and grow, it is the hard work and commitment to excellence of people like Emergency Management Director Chris Evan and County Administrator Steve Howard that will keep Citrus County operating at the highest level of efficiency.
And that level of efficiency is part of what makes Citrus a great place to live. It’s a challenge that the county will continue to face as it prepares for growth, but based on recent events, it seems like we’re in good hands.
The likelihood of strong storms hitting Citrus County increases year over year. Every hurricane season brings with it the fear of a direct hit and the consequences that come with the aftermath of these natural disasters. Many in Crystal River are facing that now, with the storm surge from Idalia. Add to that the mounting issues with homeowners insurance across the state and hurricane season brings with it a lot of concern beyond just the storms themselves.
But being prepared with information and emergency instructions seems to be one thing that Citrus Countians don’t need to worry about. It’s something solid to lean on in the midst of the storm.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
