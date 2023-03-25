Jade White, public relations & communications manager for the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, attended the chamber’s annual Legislative Days event Wednesday and Thursday and wrote up her thoughts.
So, here’s the 40,000-foot view of the annual Citrus County Legislative Days: Incredibly important conversations are being had and our local representatives are advocating for us with the mission to get funding for our community.
My favorite part of this annual trip is the vibe. There is an energy, like static, hanging heavy in the air that screams ‘history is being made’ and those who have attended know full well what a whirlwind the two-day trip to Tallahassee can be.
Let me set the scene: You’ve just driven three hours and traffic is getting heavy as you arrive downtown.
You’ve got some time before the chaos of meetings begins so you find a parking space and head to what seems like the epicenter of networking, the place to see and be seen, Andrew’s Downtown.
Yes, the food is delicious, but the people you’re bound to run into are the real target. As you approach the corner of Adams and Jefferson, only a four-minute walk from the state capitol, you can see the beautiful tree-covered veranda with outdoor seating already buzzing with activity. Business owners, community leaders, advocates, and more gather to reflect and prepare for the work that needs to get done over the next 48 hours.
Chances are you’ll be pulling up a seat at a table already filled with acquaintances and the trip officially begins as you do some of your own networking and watch the parade of familiar and unfamiliar faces pass by.
“You never know who you’ll see at Andrew’s” is a commonly used phrase. A senator? A house representative? I’ve even heard my boss rumor he once saw the Lieutenant Governor stroll by on a sunny afternoon.
This is clearly the hotspot, and you’ve gotten a front row seat. This trip we had the pleasure of sitting alongside County Commissioner Rebecca Bays who reflected on an earlier meeting, “Representative Ralph Massullo currently has $4.5 million requested in the house,” Bays said, referring to the $9 million request for Phase 2 of the Inverness Airport Business Park Project.
“If we can get this project fully funded and approved, we’re looking at creating over 100 jobs and training for our young people in a very lucrative industry,” she added. “That is a direct and almost immediate return on the investment.”
Next thing you know you’re bounding around town for more meetings ranging from the Dept. of Transportation, Dept. of Environmental Protection, Dept. of Economic Opportunity, and many more.
It’s important to note, these aren’t large arena-style meetings with counties from across the state all talking over each other. These are small, intimate gatherings with top department representatives led by our county advocates.
These half-hour to 45-minute meetings are goal-oriented and focused specifically on the needs of Citrus County.
As the meetings dwindle and you get the chance to breathe, a sense of accomplishment rushes through your body with perhaps the smallest wave of exhaustion, then BAM, it’s time to head to the Governor’s Club for dinner.
This scene is a bit fancier, but that energy is still buzzing with guests excited to share their experiences from the day.
County Commissioner Holly Davis, reflecting on some of her meetings, said, “I’m greatly encouraged to hear from both corporate and government entities that the aerospace development I’ve been talking about for a couple of years is on-target for our area.
“We must rebalance the economy in Citrus to lighten the tax burden of residents, especially retirees, and clean industry that is not in conflict with protecting our Nature Coast is just what we need here.”
Excited from the day’s activities, County Commissioner Diana Finegan said “I enjoyed attending meetings with other Citrus County citizens.
“Our community presented a strong voice in Tallahassee and gleaned helpful information to further our county’s priorities. State Rep. Ralph Massullo and Sen. Blaise Ingoglia are championing our needs in Tallahassee and diligently working to keep Florida a great state.”
As you look around the room it can be almost overwhelming to see so many people in the same place, at the same time, focused on the same mission.
Even more encouraging is the fact that this marks the first time all five county commissioners and the county administrator have attended at the same time. You can feel the momentum in this group, everyone ready to move the needle forward to position Citrus County in a positive direction.
The next morning marks the final day of our trip.
The Leadership Citrus Class and other interested Citrus County citizens file off the bus and join attendees from the previous day at the TCC Center for Innovation, that same energy from yesterday seemingly multiplied, and now you have stories and fresh information you get to share with the newcomers.
You’re ready for a day full of informative speakers and some insight into the current activities and bills passing through the Legislature.
We kick off hearing from Frank Walker, Florida Chamber executive vice president of governmental and political affairs, who quickly set the tone.
“Today is a historical day as our legislature prepares to pass the largest piece of legislation on tort reform ever,” Walker said. “Not in 10 years or in a decade, ever. There are a lot of things happening in the legislation this year and almost all of it is pro-business.”
Many more speakers approached the podium to give their updates, including Ingoglia, Florida Department of Environmental Protection Adam Blalock, Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Wilton Simpson and keynote speaker Lisa Miller, with Lisa Miller & Associates.
As the day’s event wraps up, your head is full to the brim with new information and you hear many reflecting on the experience of the trip.
County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard gave some great insight into the purpose and importance of the community’s participation.
“The 2023 Legislative Days were once again masterfully orchestrated by the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce,” he said. “However, it would have been all for naught if there were not tremendous participation by Citrus County leaders, small business owners, and community advocates from Homosassa, Crystal River, Inverness, Floral City, and Beverly Hills.
“The sheer number and tenacity of individuals showing up in our state’s capitol is impressive and effective in promoting our local initiatives, not only to our legislative delegation, but other representatives, senators, and state agency directors.”
As everyone scatters in different directions it’s time to decide your next move.
Some go with the Leadership Citrus Class to tour the Capitol, others to the House or Senate sessions to watch our representatives in action, and a few had one final meeting with the Lieutenant Governor.
Citrus County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach took the lead on this meeting and said after: “I was thrilled to have the opportunity to escort a delegation of Citrus County’s female business owners and community leaders to meet with Florida’s Lieutenant Governor, Jeanette Nunez, during Women’s History Month.
“We emphasized the needs for our county and keyed into the opportunities for career jobs and funding needed for the Inverness Airport Industrial Park.”
As you walk back to the hotel to gather your luggage and begin the trip back to Citrus County, you finally find the time to organize your thoughts and really take in the extraordinary amount of information you’ve soaked up over the past 48-hours.
The feeling of exhaustion was outweighed by ideas and inspiration. Big things can and are happening for Citrus County because we show up in force and we show up unified in the priorities we are presenting.
This isn’t the beginning, and it definitely isn’t the end, but it is a huge piece in the larger puzzle that will build a better future for our community.
