As I get to know more about the Citrus County community and landscape, one thing that stands out is the area’s natural beauty and strong commitment to conservation. Thanks to the forethought demonstrated by those citizens who sought to preserve our areas for future generations, Citrus County is a leader in conservation of lands.

Just 12 percent of America is within permanently protected areas today. In Citrus County, over 117,000 acres – more than 30 percent – of land (not including bodies of water) will never be developed, due to protected areas like the Withlacoochee State Forest, St. Martin’s Marsh, and other refuges and wildlife management areas. In addition, only 1.2 percent of our land is designated general commercial, with another 0.6 percent zoned for industrial/light industrial, providing additional protection from sprawl.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.