As I get to know more about the Citrus County community and landscape, one thing that stands out is the area’s natural beauty and strong commitment to conservation. Thanks to the forethought demonstrated by those citizens who sought to preserve our areas for future generations, Citrus County is a leader in conservation of lands.
Just 12 percent of America is within permanently protected areas today. In Citrus County, over 117,000 acres – more than 30 percent – of land (not including bodies of water) will never be developed, due to protected areas like the Withlacoochee State Forest, St. Martin’s Marsh, and other refuges and wildlife management areas. In addition, only 1.2 percent of our land is designated general commercial, with another 0.6 percent zoned for industrial/light industrial, providing additional protection from sprawl.
It is no wonder that the Citrus County Board of County Commissioners’ (BOCC) mission aims to manage growth by prioritizing the continued protection of our environmental assets. Earlier this week, I was invited to attend a groundbreaking for the new Suncoast Parkway interchange at Norvell Bryant Highway (County Road 486), near Pine Ridge. Having seen firsthand how this type of construction can affect a community, it should be a shared goal to create positive change from the growth that Citrus is currently experiencing.
“Smart growth,” per the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), “covers a range of development and conservation strategies that help protect our health and natural environment and make our communities more attractive, economically stronger, and more socially diverse.” One way that we are attempting to fulfill the BOCC’s mission includes fostering smart growth by soliciting feedback from the public regarding the parkway’s interchange management areas (IMAs).
IMAs are overlays within a specific area surrounding toll road’s interchanges within Citrus County. The IMAs will establish appropriate land uses, development standards, and design standards for landscaping and signs. Each has a dedicated website that allows citizens to learn more about the interchange, give feedback, and learn about next steps. More information about the CR 486 IMA is available at https://countyroad486ima.com.
We want to know what the community would most like to see along the C.R. 486 corridor – whether it be food, entertainment, shopping, medical, commercial, industrial, or residential (single or multi-family), we want to hear from you. The public input received during the IMA development process will be an important component of data collection upon which future decisions are based, so let your voice be heard!
This process is happening just in time, as growth has already found its way to this area of our community. The intersection of C.R. 486 and Lecanto Highway (C.R. 491) is one area that is clearly booming, and for good reason. Not only is this major intersection located near the developing parkway exchange, but the crossroads is also served by public utilities and has a high elevation, eliminating flooding concerns.
We can expect to see more growth in the un- and under-developed areas of Citrus County as the Suncoast Parkway continues to serve traffic onto our roadways. However, I am optimistic that development and conservation can coexist in harmony. We must remain vigilant as growth occurs to remain true to our vision and mission, and to ensure that Citrus County remains Florida’s Nature Coast.
Steve Howard is the County Administrator for Citrus County.
