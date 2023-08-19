Since 2017, Citrus County’s property and violent crime rates have steadily decreased, with a sizeable drop occurring between 2020 and 2021. These crimes include burglary, theft, assault, and homicides. Currently, Florida ranks 21st in comparison to other states’ crime rates.
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), our county’s crime rate was at 1,690 reported crimes per 100,000 citizens in 2017. Between 2020 and 2021, our crime rate dropped from 1,600 to 1,300 reported crimes per 100,000 citizens. Our population has only continued to grow, but our crime trends continue to decline each year – and it wouldn’t be possible without the diligent work of our outstanding deputies, communications officers, detectives, and support staff.
The team at the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is highly committed to diligently serving and protecting the citizens of Citrus County. As your Sheriff, I am incredibly grateful to have so many fiercely dedicated members on our team; whether they hold a sworn or non-sworn position, each comes into work every day with one thing in mind – Excellence in Public Safety.
Here at CCSO, our priority is laser-focused on the safety of our citizens. Through multifaceted and innovative approaches, we labor intensively to ensure our community remains protected. One way we are able to achieve this goal is through proactive enforcement actions and making connections with the community. Additionally, our School Resource Deputies (SRD) build relationships with students and staff to address juvenile crime and safety trends that are occurring on and off school campuses.
Out on the water, our Marine and Special Enforcement Unit is proactively addressing emerging maritime issues throughout the county’s 192 square miles of waterways by applying diverse enforcement strategies with a keen eye focused on everyone’s safety. This team continually looks for hazards as well as violations while taking these opportunities to promote boating education and safety to both residents and tourists.
On the roads, in addition to our Patrol Unit, our Traffic Unit uses current and cutting-edge technologies to reduce traffic crashes and fatalities throughout the county. One example of this is the use of our new LTI True Speed S binocular-style speed lasers, awarded by a grant from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), to further our initiative of making our roads a safer place for our motorists.
Throughout all of our enforcement efforts, we are also partnering with county, state, and nationwide partners to combat criminal activity while addressing community concerns. Additionally, our Behavioral Health Unit partners with local organizations to proactively resolve community behavioral health issues by offering assistance and guidance for the needs of our citizens struggling with a wide variety of challenges. This important work is aimed at saving a life, not making an arrest.
While our community is inevitably growing, we are consistently looking for new opportunities to expand our capabilities and simultaneously improve our services alongside them. Our staff regularly trains throughout the year to ensure each division’s preparedness for a variety of community issues. We will continue to explore innovative solutions to enhance our agency’s ability to conduct enforcement action, intelligence gathering, and analytical capabilities.
Rest assured, we are always here when you need us, Citrus. No matter the time, we will always answer your call. Since 1887, we have selflessly served and protected the citizens of Citrus County and will continue to do so as we grow in population. Our team will remain steadfast in leveraging every opportunity to make Citrus County the safest community in Florida and continue to reduce crime rates.
Mike Prendergast is the sheriff of Citrus County
