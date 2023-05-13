Sadly, Citrus County is no stranger to animal abusers. We are only five months into 2023, yet so far this year, we have rescued over 90 “pets” from reprehensible living conditions. Our team of Animal Control Officers (ACOs) works daily to help protect those innocent animals who cannot speak up for themselves.
While they do AMAZING work, our Animal Control Unit truly could not do its job to its fullest extent without support from the Citrus County Shelter staff. The relationship between our Animal Control Unit and the County Animal Shelter is crucial in ensuring we have a safe place to bring animals removed from undesirable circumstances.
In the field, we are tasked with gathering evidence pertaining to the living conditions of the animal. These include – how the owners cared for and interacted with them, as well as if food, water, shelter, medical care, and a clean environment are available to them.
Our agency must photograph the scene, and interview witnesses, neighbors, owners, and family members to build a case. However, these elements are just a part of the evidence needed to prove criminal neglect or cruelty. Documentation from a licensed veterinarian stating in medical terms the level of neglect or abuse an animal has suffered and how long they believe the animal endured that neglect or abuse is paramount in a successful prosecution and often determines whether the charges will be classified as a misdemeanor or aggravated (felony) animal cruelty.
Thankfully, because of our partnership, once animals are removed from egregious conditions, they can be transported to the shelter, where Dr. Meaghan Mielo and other members of their staff can immediately begin gathering that evidence from the animal(s).
Dr. Mielo has specialized training in animal forensics, evidence gathering, forensic photography, and what specific evidence is needed to build and convict a criminal animal cruelty or neglect case. The shelter director, Colleen Yarbrough, spent several years with the Field Investigation and Response team with the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) and also recognizes and understands the elements of a criminal animal cruelty or neglect case.
With their knowledge and background, the shelter will continue documenting the day-to-day progress and improvements of these neglected animals. Because the shelter can show how much the animal thrives when given routine, daily care, and proper nutrition, our case against the abusers gains momentum. Without this medical documentation, photographs, and the testimony of the veterinarian, prosecution would be difficult, if not impossible.
Several criminal cases have even originated at the shelter level after animals were dropped off by persons claiming they were strays. Since shelter staff recognizes and understands the elements of criminal animal cruelty and neglect, they immediately contact the Animal Control Unit to request that an investigation be conducted. Many of these instances have resulted in the successful prosecution of felony animal cruelty charges against the animal owner.
In April of 2023 alone, we had two major animal cruelty cases. The first involved our ACOs following up on an animal cruelty case. When deputies and ACOs arrived at the home, they immediately noticed a strong ammonia smell with feces and urine scattered throughout every single room, including over furniture and clothing. Upon further investigation, our team located several trash bags with deceased puppies inside. Our ACOs were able to rescue several dogs from this residence as well as two turtles. Anna Brown was arrested and charged with 10 counts of animal cruelty.
Another case began as a well-being check on animals at a so-called “rescue.” ACOs found several sheds and enclosures in the backyard, with several cats inside each – all of whom were severely sick. Inside, ACOs noticed the entire house was scattered with feces, more cages, and several dogs and cats covered in fleas. In all, our team seized 42 animals from this property. Lisa Bennett was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated animal cruelty and 39 counts of animal cruelty.
We are fortunate to have such essential resources and knowledgeable partnerships available to us because, at the end of the day, we are two groups with one mission – to help the animals in our county.
Mike Prendergast is the sheriff of Citrus County
