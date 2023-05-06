Last week I had my inaugural Business and Beyond column and I said it would be at least monthly but more if warranted. Well, here I am again one week later to talk about how The Citrus County Chamber of Commerce decides whether to weigh in or not on development issues.
Our test is pretty simple. Is it needed? Is it harmful to the environment? Is it a fair use of someone’s property? Will it be a burden to the taxpayers?
We are in a time of tremendous growth and it no doubt causes some of us anxiety. We fear change and a disruption to our way of life.
But the flip side of that is there are certain things a community needs to remain viable and sustainable. We need businesses that employ our citizens. We need facilities to take care of our medical needs and ensure that our senior citizens have options that will give them care and the best quality of life they can get.
Before I became a recovered politician, I once served on the Citrus County Commission. It was also a time of substantial growth but nowhere near the level that Citrus County, and the whole state of Florida, is currently experiencing. When you have the level of interest we have, it can be an opportunity to grow in a way that brings value and quality. I remember the downturn a few years after I left the commission. It became the decade of the Dollar General. Not much was going on but the chain saw an opportunity to expand its footprint all over the country and plop metal buildings with brick facades in every corner of our county. We have come a long way but we still have a long way to go.
So this week I want to talk about housing, or lack thereof. Beyond the single-family housing being built and snapped up by newcomers who have discovered our little corner of the world, we need obtainable housing options for our workforce. There is an extreme shortage of housing for professionals. Our police officers, nurses, school teachers, and other professionals are being priced out of home ownership. With the cost per square foot, rising interest rates, and sky-high property insurance these professionals don’t have good options for adequate housing. Two-bedroom, one-bath homes in the older section of Beverly Hills are commanding $1,400 per month for rent. When inventory is low, prices increase. This compounds the problems for lower-income folks. The homes they used to be able to afford are now being occupied by better-off professionals because it’s the only thing available.
Then you have the senior issue. People are living longer and staying healthier. This scenario has happened in my family. I had an elderly relative who basically outlived her cash reserves. She was in relatively good health but did not have the financial ability to maintain her home. The only wealth she had left was in her equity. Thankfully, she lived in a part of the state that had adequate rental options and she sold her home and lived happily in a very nice apartment.
So what is the solution? In the Chamber world we always think that free enterprise will rise to the occasion to solve problems. We have such an opportunity before us as a community. A local developer comprised of local stakeholders and a 40-year track record of quality projects has proposed a 250-unit apartment and townhome complex on 50 acres in Sugarmill Woods. Dubbed Cherry Oaks, the proposed development would be marketed to, wait for it, mid-range professionals and units built specifically for advanced seniors who can still live independently but physically and or financially need to downsize. This development would be done with the same level of professionalism the rest of Sugarmill Woods has enjoyed. Plenty of green space. The current multi-family in Sugarmill Woods is 12 units per acre. This proposed concept is just over five units per acre. The greenbelt will be kept by trees lining the whole perimeter.
At first glance, this project would seem like a no-brainer; however it has drawn quite a bit of opposition from some areas of the existing development. I will not criticize the residents who oppose the project, but I do hope they do their research as there has been an incredible amount of misinformation put forth. It is our opinion that projects such as this enhance the viability of our county and solve much needed issues as it relates to housing. Is there a need? Yes. Is it harmful to the environment? No. Is it a fair use of the property? Yes. Will it be a burden to the taxpayers? No. I know how tough it is for our commissioners to face a room full of citizens that passionately oppose a project in their backyard. Been there and done that. I hope they look at the bigger picture and support the private sector in solving a problem that exists in our community. The county professional planners and the planning commission have recommended approval to the Board of County Commissioners.
The managing partner of the project has filmed an informational video that can be viewed at https://youtube /oK5xxr2BUYE.
We cannot let our fear and anxiety turn into a no-growth mentality. We can and should demand quality projects that fill a need and enhance our county. Cherry Oaks checks all the boxes.
Josh Wooten is the President/CEO of The Citrus County Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.