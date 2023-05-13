In the flurry of bills being signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, it’s easy to lose track of what new regulations are coming down the pipeline. This seems to hit hardest on new laws regarding education.
Just last week, with a stroke of a pen, a new “Teacher’s Bill of Rights” was created, school board members now face term limits, teachers have new methods to challenge administrative mandates, and district superintendents could find their salaries withheld if they violate education laws or state board directives. In addition, new guidelines for discipline within classrooms and legal protections for teachers who impose discipline “in conformity with State Board of Education rules” were also signed into law.
DeSantis will likely even get the attention of the students themselves with the news that TikTok has now been banned from school-owned devices and school-provided Internet access.
But even that isn’t the measure that will have the most impact on the daily lives of our teachers. Rather, it’s the new prohibition of the use of cell phones and other wireless devices during what the law designates as “instructional time.”
The enormity of this new law cannot be understated.
Teachers must have a designated place for cell phones during class and students will only be allowed to access them when they are “expressly directed by a teacher solely for educational purposes.”
I hear the hallelujah chorus ringing out across the state.
If there is anything that interrupts and distracts from student learning more than the use of cell phones, we’d be hard pressed to find it.
In theory, this is brilliant. We force the kids to give up their treasured devices every class period, and in return, teachers will be rewarded with at least a bit more attention paid to the material. Maybe we make up for learning losses during COVID. Maybe our reading and math scores will go up. Maybe the mental health of our teenagers improves by leaps and bounds.
The issue with this bill is that legislation alone will not solve the problem of students’ addiction to their cell phones and their increasing inability to perform in the classroom. It’s a start, but we’re going to need more.
As usual, the onus of this mandate falls on the teachers. I imagine that teachers are excited about the possibility of not having to compete with social media, YouTube, and a myriad of apps and games. The idea has merit. It’s just that its implementation is far more complicated than legislators have prepared for.
Without the express support of parents, this cell phone policy will be DOA.
Teachers will spend an incredible amount of time fighting students to relinquish their cell phones, dealing with transgressors who secretly try to keep them, and fighting against the immaturity of students who will “punish” the teacher for confiscating their private property by simply resorting to the old school ways of not paying attention: passing notes, doodling, or the time-tested nap-taking.
Parents must get on board to support teachers as they attempt to make the learning environment a place free of distraction where students can engage and develop the skills necessary to compete in the world.
That means parents must vocally take the side of the teacher, backing them in whatever disciplinary action is necessary. It means parents must refrain from sending text messages to students all day and expecting immediate responses. It means agreeing with purposefully imposed limits on kids’ access to their phones when they should be focusing on learning.
If we don’t have this, not only will the law fail to be implemented, but teachers will have yet another reason to check out of education, leaving our kids in a world of trouble.
An idea is only as good as its implementation. For this one to be successful, it will require all hands on deck. And if anyone misses the boat, the whole thing will go down in flames.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
