In the flurry of bills being signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, it’s easy to lose track of what new regulations are coming down the pipeline. This seems to hit hardest on new laws regarding education.

Just last week, with a stroke of a pen, a new “Teacher’s Bill of Rights” was created, school board members now face term limits, teachers have new methods to challenge administrative mandates, and district superintendents could find their salaries withheld if they violate education laws or state board directives. In addition, new guidelines for discipline within classrooms and legal protections for teachers who impose discipline “in conformity with State Board of Education rules” were also signed into law.

