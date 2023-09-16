Citizens of Citrus County lose millions of dollars in scams every year. Scammers are finding new ways to take your personal information and money.

In our fall-themed safety campaign, Scamtember, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is informing our citizens about the latest and most common scams we see. Scamtember began on Sept. 11, 2023, and will end on Sept. 22, 2023 – we are covering a variety of topics during this campaign, from receiving a phone call or text message to a scammer walking up to your door.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.