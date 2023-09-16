Citizens of Citrus County lose millions of dollars in scams every year. Scammers are finding new ways to take your personal information and money.
In our fall-themed safety campaign, Scamtember, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is informing our citizens about the latest and most common scams we see. Scamtember began on Sept. 11, 2023, and will end on Sept. 22, 2023 – we are covering a variety of topics during this campaign, from receiving a phone call or text message to a scammer walking up to your door.
Some important tips to remember when it comes to scams – no matter the situation – is that if you have to pay, there is no prize; government agencies will never reach out to you asking for money in any form over the phone; and businesses will give you time to think their offer over – you don’t need to decide immediately.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Protecting citizens from any potential threats is our top priority at CCSO. With Scamtember, we are aiming to keep our citizens informed with tips on how to protect themselves from this malicious activity that we are seeing a rise in.
Signs of a phone scan
Some indications of a phone scam include someone “reaching out to you” on behalf of the government, an organization, or even person you know – during the call they may tell you that you or someone you know is in some kind of trouble and try to pressure pay them either money or with gift cards immediately to make the issue go away.
Sometimes these scammers are very thorough and will even alter their caller ID, have legitimate message recordings, and already have personal information about you.
We have seen it first hand; a number of citizens have informed us that they received a call from the phone number of one of our substations claiming to be a deputy with our agency, letting them know they had a subpoena, and that they had missed their court date.
The caller told the victims they could avoid being held in jail for 72 hours by paying a large fee through gift cards. In some instances, the caller even knew details of the victim’s prior residence and claimed the subpoena was sent there.
Signs of an email/text message scam
If you get a message in the form of an email or text with a provided link – even if it is from a company you have an account with – NEVER click on that provided link.
These messages often tell you that your computer, bank, or another account of yours is compromised or needs new payment information. If you think the message could be real, navigate to the account in question yourself or call the company with a trusted number you have utilized in the past to verify the issue.
Signs of an in-person scam
Have you ever had someone knock on your door saying they can pave your driveway, fix your roof to be storm-ready, or provide some energy-efficient upgrade to your home?
These salespeople are often pushy, telling you that you must act quickly and pay them upfront – these are red flags. Before making a decision ask for references, licenses, and insurance. NEVER start work or exchange funds until you have a written contract.
There are many scams out there. Follow us on social media to stay vigilant and up-to-date on these ever-evolving scams. Taking simple precautions can play a vital role in protecting your personal information. Call our non-emergency line at 352-249-2790 to report any potential scams.
Mike Prendergast is the sheriff of Citrus County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.