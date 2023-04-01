When someone goes missing – especially a child – every second counts. We see it on the national news daily, and sadly even Citrus County has witnessed firsthand the horror of events surrounding child abductions.
Thankfully, Florida has prepared itself to make the most of those crucial hours just after an abduction has happened with the Child Abduction Response Team (CART). CART, which consists of local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies or public and private sector partners, works in conjunction with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s (FDLE) Missing Children Information Clearinghouse (MCIC) to utilize the Amber Alert or the Missing Child Alert when the appropriate criteria for an activation is met.
When time is a critical element of success, and success means the safe rescue of a child, we want an organized, rapid, and planned response available to aid us. Because team organization and planning activities have occurred prior to an incident, CART is ready at all times to bring a collection of skillsets to any location and deploy them. With just a single phone call to any of FDLE’s Regional Operations Centers, local law enforcement agencies have immediate access to experts in child abduction investigations and personnel trained in the incident command system.
Team members bring not only their expertise, but organization and coordination skills to the situation. They provide ready access to any needed equipment such as mobile command posts, all-terrain vehicles, search dogs, communications equipment, computers or any other specialty equipment that may be needed to safely rescue a child
This concept, now a national model adopted by the U.S. Department of Justice in 2005, began in Florida after the tragic abduction of 11-year-old Carlie Brucia, which happened just two hours south of our county back in 2004 – in BROAD DAYLIGHT – just ONE mile from her house.
The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office has four personnel that would be deployed if called – two sergeants and two detectives. These four have been specially trained for the CART and receive re-certification each year. In fact, the FDLE just held a tabletop exercise at the end of January, designed to promote a state of readiness, strengthen existing partnerships, and teach members the best practices for helping to recover abducted children.
In the exercise, FDLE took a real case where CART was deployed and walked through the investigation step by step. Members then openly discussed different investigative techniques that have been effective in locating missing/abducted children and broke off into smaller groups where they discussed what they would do in the presented situation. After the groups had decided their course of action, they were shown the steps taken by responding members during that case.
While these are trainings everyone wishes we did not need, I am grateful to have personnel representing us on this team. The skills they continue to learn would play a vital role if an abduction did occur in our county.
We are fortunate enough to have many great resources in our agency like mobile command, our mounted posse, drones, a bloodhound, and helicopters – but, when every second counts, having regional partnerships and extra trained eyes on ground could make every difference in the world.
Mike Prendergast is the Sheriff of Citrus County.
