Marriage rates have declined almost 60 percent since 1970, the lowest rates in over a century. A common assumption has been that a decline in the number of marriages may correlate with an incline in the quality (measured in longevity) of marriages, though delving into the data shows that isn’t the case. Forty-two percent of first marriages, 63 percent of second marriages, and 70 percent of third marriages end in divorce, indicating that the more we marry, the less we know how to stay married. Engagement ring sales are down, and wedding-related companies have been downsizing or shutting down completely.

Confirmed bachelors like to make this a gender issue, citing statistics like 70 percent of divorces being initiated by women (90 percent when women are college-educated) and 98 percent of the $13 billion a year of alimony recipients being women. But the trend has been equalizing with high-net-worth women including Mary J. Blige, Adele, Kelly Clarkson and others paying alimony to their ex-spouses. Prenuptial agreements are often at risk of being disregarded since courts often look for signs that a person signed a prenuptial agreement under duress.

