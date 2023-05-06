The last time I thought hard about the word brinkmanship was when I studied the Cold War in college. The word actually originates from a Hungarian political and military philosophy that advocated for militaries to be pushed to the edge or brink of war in order to persuade another country to do what you want it to do.
The idea was you get right to the threshold of war without actually getting into a war.
That’s not an easy thing to do.
In the Cold War this kind of tension saw its height during the Cuban Missile Crisis, but the United States and the former Soviet Union practiced this gamble for decades. It’s why elementary students were taught to “duck and cover” under their desks in an attempt to save themselves from nuclear war – not one of our best propaganda pieces.
It turns out though, that the fall of the Soviet Union and the end of the Cold War did not vanquish the idea of brinkmanship into the history books.
We’re at it again; only this time, it’s playing out in Washington, D.C., in a war against ourselves.
The topic of the debt ceiling has been in the news for quite some time. For months, congressional leaders have been warned about the terrifying prospect of not raising the debt ceiling. We hit the limit in March, and Congress and the White House don’t seem anywhere near a solution.
Of course, the term “debt limit” or “debt ceiling” is a bit of a misnomer.
Raising the limit is not like getting a new credit card. Instead, raising the limit allows us to pay the debts we already owe. We’re essentially paying our bills, not racking up new ones.
As we all know, bad things happen when we don’t pay our bills. In the case of the United States making this misstep, the consequences are far graver and wide-reaching. If the United States defaults on its debt, the world economy will take a significant shaking at its foundations and interest rates will hit levels we haven’t even begun to imagine. The long-term implications could lead to a downgrade in the country’s credit rating, making it more difficult for American citizens and businesses to get the necessary loans they need to buy houses or cars or start new commercial ventures.
The battle between President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is its own form of brinkmanship. Biden insists that doing what is necessary to pay the bills we’ve already incurred is not something that should be up for negotiation. Three times under the Trump administration, Democrats and Republicans came together to raise the ceiling and pay the bills.
There was no political stand-off between party leadership to attach political agendas to the nuts and bolts of the basic running of the country. The assumption has always been that there are other places to make deals about economic policy and spending – but we need to do what is necessary to keep the lights on.
The Constitution seems to agree with this notion: Congress has the power to borrow money, not default on its debt.
But Biden and McCarthy aren’t having it. McCarthy is demanding serious spending cuts be attached to a debt ceiling increase and as of the time of this writing, Biden is open to a stop-gap compromise but nothing near the levels that McCarthy and the Republicans want to see.
Brinkmanship.
But that’s only the beginning.
It’s not just a fight between a Democratic President and a Republican House of Representatives. Inside the Republican Party itself, McCarthy and members of the House are playing their own game of political brinkmanship. There is no agreement even within the party what spending cuts should be demanded. Some Republicans want to get rid of the clean energy and pollution designations marked out in the Inflation Reduction Act and squash any of Biden’s student loan debt plans. Others are taking a totally different route, focusing their energy on the money targeted to helping the IRS catch corporations and rich people who are underpaying on taxes. There are other groups with other demands that want spending reductions in a variety of other areas including education, public safety, and programs that low-income families depend on.
In short, the Republican demands are all over the place. Similar in nature to McCarthy’s bid for the speakership, it seems that this kind of brinkmanship within the party is becoming a standard modus operandi.
Tackling the nation’s debt is important. We need a long-term, logical, and methodical solution to the problem. But not paying what we already owe cannot be the answer.
In fact, dealing with the debt isn’t just about spending, as McCarthy’s dug-in heels lead us to believe. It’s also about the amount of money that the United States government is taking in.
It is interesting to note that the three-time bipartisan raising of the debt ceiling during the Trump administration came in the face of big tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans and corporations. The result of that tax cut led to a significant increase in the nation’s debt.
You can’t purposefully cut the revenue and then complain that we’re spending too much money.
This fight to the edge of the cliff is ridiculous. And if leadership in Washington, both in Congress and the White House, doesn’t figure out how to make it work, we’ll be facing an economic version of the Cuban Missile Crisis with a very different outcome.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
