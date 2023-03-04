A new bill proposed by Florida State Sen. Jason Brodeur of Lake Mary is destined to raise more than a few eyebrows if it gains any traction in the Florida Legislature.
SB 1316, titled “Information Dissemination,” would create a new system that requires any blogger who receives compensation and covers the governor, lieutenant governor, cabinet, or members of the Florida Legislature to register with the state ethics committee. Compensation, here, is a tricky word. It isn’t just money, but rather “anything of value to a blogger,” – a purposely vague and wide-ranging definition.
The bill goes further and requires that bloggers file monthly reports that list any post that mentions any of those officials, a disclosure of who paid the individual for the posts, how much the blogger was paid, and basic information about publishing dates and web addresses for each post. If a blogger fails to follow the law, he or she would face fines.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
What counts as a blog? According to the bill, a blog is “a website or webpage that hosts any bloggers and is frequently updated with opinion, commentary, or business content,” but news outlets would not be covered under this bill.
How does this not violate the First Amendment?
Remember that the First Amendment is not granting freedom of speech. According to our founding documents, that is a natural right, not one that is given to us by any government authority. Instead, the First Amendment is designed to keep the government from imposing limits or constraints on speech.
SB 1316 is an unambiguous constraint on speech.
The bill may make a distinction between paid and unpaid bloggers, but the Bill of Rights does not. It covers all the speech equally. So if Florida can get away with censoring paid speech, what’s to stop it from taking the next step and censoring unpaid bloggers as well?
Support of the governor for this bill seems strange, though, given that the messaging coming out of Tallahassee seems to be in direct opposition to what the bill espouses – namely that Floridians’ freedom should not be hampered.
Of course, what that means exactly is up for debate. Some might argue that DeSantis’s crusade against “woke-ism” is an obstacle to freedom in and of itself. It all depends on where one is standing.
This bill, however, looks like a pretty straightforward violation of the First Amendment and an attempt to smother people from airing grievances or opposition to state-sanctioned ideas and behaviors.
In defense of his bill, Brodeur conflates bloggers with lobbyists as opposed to journalists, which most bloggers would consider to be a much more appropriate category. Bloggers often consider their roles as members of the independent press. Of course, there is no clear category in which to place bloggers, but any attempt to require registration or state oversight of journalists would run into problems when faced with the First Amendment’s clear declaration of a free press.
If, somehow, the bill were to make it past an obvious lawsuit, the logistics of enforcing it are absurd. Posts on the Internet live forever. How do you track things in perpetuity? Is it retroactive, applying to previous blogs that have been written? How will this be monitored? Will taxpayers now pay for a new commission, similar to the election fraud hunters, to spend their time tracking down every post ever written that mentions any of the elected officials’ names? What happens when new people are elected? Do we start all over and scan every nook and cranny of the Internet for blog posts?
There’s also the question of what qualifies as a news outlet and would be, therefore, exempt from the process? Who is crafting that definition? And, let’s be honest, will acceptable news outlets change if and when political winds shift?
SB 1316 is a dangerous bill that attacks the First Amendment.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.