Hurricane season is here Citrus, so please help us protect our county by preparing yourself. A lot can happen between June 1 and November 30, and while you may look at our current season predictions and think, “They are only estimating one to four hurricanes hitting Florida this year,” the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian proves that it only takes one.
The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management team (CCSO) is dedicated to preparing you for any and all dangers our county could face. One shift in the wind shear, one shift in the travel speed, or one shift in the temperature changes everything. When Hurricane Ian was starting out, it was heading right for Citrus County before it shifted, making landfall just south of us. So please, take hurricane season seriously and pay attention to all storm-related information.
We have already begun sending out relevant information about how you can start preparing BEFORE a storm is even announced. Stock up on water now, get enough non-perishable food for seven days, pack your go-bag to include vital supplies such as medications and a first-aid kit, and MAKE A PLAN.
Just last month, CCSO’s Emergency Management Division hosted the annual All-Hazards Expo in Inverness, where resources from all over our county came together to provide attendees with pertinent information relating to preparedness. Hundreds of people took advantage of this free event visiting service providers, displays, and presentations that focused on topics such as severe weather, medical needs, fire safety, and transportation.
We helped educate citizens on how to prevent panic by getting ready now! For starters, we stressed the importance of KNOWING YOUR RISK. You can find out if you are in a flood zone and your hurricane evacuation level by visiting floodsmart.gov.
Attendees were also taught to NEVER STAY in a MOBILE HOME, BOAT or RV when ordered to evacuate and to pick TWO meeting places in case of separation.
And we haven’t stopped there. Right now, our volunteers with the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) are even teaching a class on how to prepare, respond, and recover from a disaster. This free course includes fire safety, first aid, CPR and team organization. You can join this training by visiting our Emergency Management quicklink on our website at sheriffcitrus.org and signing up.
Of course, we make every effort to get crucial emergency preparedness knowledge to everyone. We continue to share out tips with our citizens via CCSO’s monthly newsletter, “In the Know with CCSO,” which went out on June 1 and had two dedicated pages that detailed how to make a plan and what to pack in your go-bag. In addition, we continue to fill our social media pages with this helpful and life-saving information and work with our media partners to publish and broadcast it on a larger scale.
CCSO is constantly arming you with the necessary knowledge to make it through hurricane season, USE IT. Pick up our all-hazards disaster planning guide, download our app, sign up for Alert Citrus, and follow our social media pages to make sure you are prepared today.
Mike Prendergast is the sheriff of Citrus County
