Lane Koch

Lane Koch

The overlap on the hypothetical Venn diagram of TikTok users and opinion editorial readers would no doubt be small. So, while you may not be on the popular video app, you have likely read the security warnings of granting the app access to your personal data on your smartphone.

Last week, FBI Director Christopher Wrap warned in a Senate hearing of the app’s security concerns. And many countries – including the United States, Belgium and the European Commission – have banned the use of TikTok on government phones due to “cyber threats.”

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.