Avoiding debate debacles with the liberal media

Tim Graham

Everyone who cannot abide the way that liberal networks attempt to mangle Republican presidential candidates in primary debates is having the same thought: If the Democrats never award a primary debate to Fox News or Newsmax, why on Earth should Republicans subject themselves to CNN or MSNBC or the rest?

Sen. Ted Cruz once suggested banning anyone from moderating a GOP primary debate if they’ve never voted in a Republican primary. Liberal journalists were appalled – probably because they don’t know any colleagues who ever voted Republican.

