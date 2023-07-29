It seems impossible and yet here we are. The start of the new school year is upon us.
It’s almost like its own holiday. I know the kids don’t necessarily feel that way, but I love the aisles of school supplies that take over stores during this season – the new pencils and crayons, lines of lunchboxes, the resurgence of the Trapper-Keeper, of which I was a colossal fan as a child. As a student, I always loved the feeling of getting myself organized with new notebooks and folders, all color coordinated by class, of course, and getting my backpack ready for the big day.
The excitement died down pretty quickly when all those notebooks and folders began to require all sorts of extra time after school in order to be filled in properly, but that beginning part of the school year for a nerd like me was pretty great.
There’s always so much to consider each year as the summer rolls to its close and everyone gears up for both the joys and stresses of school. We’re thinking about how much learning loss our kids will face coming out of the summer. We’re concerned about the gaps still unfilled from COVID. We wonder if our kids are up for the new challenges that await them as they jump from elementary to middle school or from middle to high school. And of course there’s the trepidation of dropping off the little ones on their first day of kindergarten.
There’s the practical side, too. Who will they eat lunch with? Will they make friends easily? Will they like their teachers? Will they be able to find the right bus?
No matter how much time passes, some of the worrisome rites of passage that come with school won’t ever go away.
There are other rites of passage, too, that Citrus County kids get to experience. The Veterans in the Classroom Program is one of them.
For more than two decades, Citrus County Schools has worked together with organizations that promote Veterans Appreciation Week to bring veterans into schools to talk to kids about military service. It gives students an opportunity to have face-to-face conversations with those who have served our country.
The Citrus County Education Foundation offers another unique opportunity for Citrus County students. Through the Men Building Men and Women Building Women mentorship program, struggling students are paired with members from the community who are willing to invest time and energy into helping those students identify the obstacles in the way of their success. Mentors connect struggling students with the resources they need to be successful.
The most important of those resources being the listening ear of an adult who cares.
Both of these programs are looking for more community participation. More veterans are needed to become classroom presenters, giving more of our students the chance to interact with those who have served our country. The mentorship program is also looking for professionals who have some flexibility in their schedules and can make time to meet with a high school student for about one hour a week at one of the local high schools.
So as you are stocking up on school supplies and figuring out the new bus schedules, consider adding one of these opportunities to your agenda. With the start of the school year just around the corner, what better time is there to invest in the young people of our community?
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
