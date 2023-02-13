I believe in angels. Seriously. They masquerade in human form, though to look at them you'd never guess their higher calling. Today, out of nowhere, there she was-- a petite woman with close cropped blonde hair and a face just exuding kindness. I was having one of those "woe is me" days where tears would start to flow at the least provocation.

Late morning, I had walked into an office supply store with the sole purpose of buying one ream of copy paper and a three ring binder. I had been needing to do this for some time. During a normal day, no big deal.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.