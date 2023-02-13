I believe in angels. Seriously. They masquerade in human form, though to look at them you'd never guess their higher calling. Today, out of nowhere, there she was-- a petite woman with close cropped blonde hair and a face just exuding kindness. I was having one of those "woe is me" days where tears would start to flow at the least provocation.
Late morning, I had walked into an office supply store with the sole purpose of buying one ream of copy paper and a three ring binder. I had been needing to do this for some time. During a normal day, no big deal.
But this was not a normal day since earlier that morning I had received a shot of cortisone in my left shoulder. The doctor had numbed it first but the pain afterward was excruciating. Trying to get my seatbelt on was a major feat. I had to use my Dupuytren's Contacture right hand to reach across my body and snap it into place. Then reverse the process in front of the store.
By the time I actually crossed the store's threshold, I knew that pushing a cart was not an option. Fortunately I was able to easily and readily locate exactly what I wanted. And the two items seemed not too cumbersome, although standing holding them for very long might possibly prove difficult.
Thus my reaction when I approached the checkout only to read "Window closed. Proceed to copy center for checkout." I literally groaned as I viewed the scraggly line of people, some needing special attention as they placed their requests for detailed printing projects. Did I shout "Help" aloud? I must have. A few customers turned to locate the source of my cry. I was not their problem. But somewhere within the bowels of the store's management, a checkout person waved me back to the closed window. "I'll take you," she said.
As we completed our transaction and I turned to leave, there she stood. "Let me help you," she offered, taking my bag and steering me toward the store's exit. "I'm a retired nurse," she volunteered. "I could tell by your voice you were in considerable pain." "You don't know the half of it," I thought.
We headed outside where, of course, I couldn't find my car, giving us a little more time to chat. I thought I had positioned its location in my head, but far too many things had been jockeying for position these days.
In the interim of our search, as I kept pressing my finder button, I learned her name was "Kitty" and she was a retired RN. She also possessed the patience of Job, as she continued to say all the comforting words I needed to hear. "No rush.I am in no hurry." Regrettably, I was. I had a second doctor's appointment in an hour and needed to get home first. But as luck would have it, we found my car, flashing its lights as if to say, "Finally!" Kitty insisted on placing my bag into my backseat, then helping me in. During the course of all this, I began to cry as I spilled out my tale of woe about needing to place my husband in memory care."
"I will pray for you," Kitty promised, advising me to drive carefully.
My middle name happens to be Angela, and I wonder, besides my parents honoring my paternal grandmother, whether they inserted Angela into my name for extra guidance when I need it most. It does seem uncanny that every time I find myself in dire straits, an angel will appear.
The most recent one, now, Kitty, with her warm smile and gentle voice. I will never forget her kindness, out of the blue. One angel is all it took to make me grateful for my heritage. One angel, named Kitty, reminded me, that even during the most stressful of times, "It's a Wonderful Life" at times, even for me.
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communication. She has been a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. A resident of Citrus County for twelve years, Lynne is now retired. She welcomes your feedback at her email address: freelancejade@yahoo.com.
