Less than two short weeks ago, county and business leaders stood at the entrance of the proposed Inverness Airport Business Park to break ground. This project was over 20 years in the making. I was part of the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) who had the foresight to purchase the 80 acres just north of the existing airport.
The hope was that as the airport runway was extended to 5,000 feet and Citrus County grew, there would be a need for additional light industrial sites and, as Hernando County to the south had done, we could capitalize on this project as a way to attract higher-wage jobs.
This wasn’t a popular idea at the time, but the commissioners stuck to their guns (with then Commissioner Fowler leading the charge) and saw it through.
Over the years, there was very little activity and the great recession set the project back for several years.
The Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Authority and local business leaders never gave up on the idea. Eventually the runway was extended, interest in the complex increased, and the county moved it to a top economic development priority.
As plans moved forward (at a snail’s pace) a 25,000-square-foot hangar was built and a new young, energetic couple was chosen as the new Fixed Base Operator (FBO). They brought a top-notch flight school, an avionics operation, aircraft sales and service, they recruited a permanently based Med flight service, fuel and maintenance agreements with the Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Wildlife Commission, a Hertz franchise, and so much more.
They also got involved in their community through civic engagement, supporting numerous nonprofits and hosting fundraisers in their hangar.
I have personally accompanied them to Tallahassee to fight for funding for airport operations and training programs. They put in the work, and it did not go unnoticed. They brought a sleepy little airport to state and national prominence that enabled us to tell a story and sell the vision to our legislative and state economic development leaders.
When the new county commissioners were seated in November and quickly brought on a new administrator, we could all feel an energy and get-it-done attitude that prevails today. I applaud them all for looking at assets that will lift us up economically. The potential at the airport and business park is limitless in my opinion. The current operators have helped bring this county asset to life.
At the last BOCC meeting, the majority of commissioners present voted to limit Right Rudder Aviation to a two-year lease extension. Yes, the FBO asked for 50 years, which was unanimously dismissed, but in the end the FBO seemed to be accepting of the routine five-year renewal. This would be the minimum that made sense for a business to make investments and create a sense of stability for their customers and students.
There is no guarantee that Right Rudder Aviation will hang around for the two-year option. I hope this can be worked out. It was hard to watch the FBO who has invested their heart, soul, talent, and treasure into this operation be treated like numbers on a piece of paper.
Even though Commissioner Kinnard, cean of the board, the Chamber and their own county Economic Development Director spoke against the two-year option as being unsustainable, and Commissioner Bays worked to find a suitable compromise for the situation, the final BOCC vote was 3-1 offering the two-year lease.
There wasn’t much appreciation directed from the BOCC dais toward the FBO for all that they have done. Hopefully something can be worked out or the BOCC can be more transparent in explaining their reasoning. In the meantime, I would like to give Right Rudder’s Andy Chan and Shavonna Reid a heartfelt thank you for all you have done to bring positive attention to the airport and for your commitment to making Citrus County better.
Whatever happens, you have already left a tremendous mark on our community.
Josh Wooten is the president/CEO of The Citrus County Chamber of Commerce.
