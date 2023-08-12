Josh Wooten

Wooten

Less than two short weeks ago, county and business leaders stood at the entrance of the proposed Inverness Airport Business Park to break ground. This project was over 20 years in the making. I was part of the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) who had the foresight to purchase the 80 acres just north of the existing airport.

The hope was that as the airport runway was extended to 5,000 feet and Citrus County grew, there would be a need for additional light industrial sites and, as Hernando County to the south had done, we could capitalize on this project as a way to attract higher-wage jobs.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Airport industrial park

A couple of weeks ago local elected officials broke ground on a new aiport business park project. Tuesday the Citrus County Commission came close to losing their fixed based operator of the airport.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.