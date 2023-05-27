All you have to do is read the local paper, turn on the news, or look at our countywide statistics to recognize that we are grappling with a behavioral health problem.
While this is a topic of great discussion within our community and throughout the nation, potential solutions seem to be few and far between, fragmented, or both.
Citrus County’s Public Safety Coordinating Council (PSCC) is committed to finding solutions, rather than pointing out problems.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
That is why we are bringing our community stakeholders together for the inaugural PSCC Behavioral Health Symposium on Friday, June 16, 2023. The symposium will be held at the College of Central Florida’s Wilton Simpson Citrus Campus, beginning at 9 a.m.
The purpose of this event is to identify overlaps and gaps between participating organizations through a SWOT analysis led by facilitator Dr. Robert “Navy Bob” Roncska. We also aim to address key goals, such as minimizing unnecessary Baker/Marchman Acts, tackling insurance reform and a lack of local providers, navigating complimentary services, continuum of care, and other important behavioral health topics.
Our ultimate goal is to create a comprehensive plan to unify the resources needed to address Citrus County’s mental health and substance abuse crisis. We are committed to the vision of Citrus County as the healthiest and safest community in the State of Florida.
This vision starts with you: the Citrus County community. By inspiring and educating others (beginning with your friends, family, peers, and colleagues), you can be a driving force behind this movement and help positively impact our community. All are welcome to attend, but we do ask that you send an email with the subject “PSCC RSVP” to Douglas.Wright@citrusbocc.com to ensure an accurate headcount.
We are coming together in pursuit of this vision in order to create the outcomes needed to move Citrus County forward. At the end of the day, it is about bringing people together to support each other as we do the hard things.
Rebecca Bays is a Citrus County Commissioner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.