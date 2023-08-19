Good Sunday morning. I have some very exciting news.
Today I am announcing my candidacy for Citrus County Board of County Commissioners.
I do not take this step lightly. My Just Wright Citrus blogs will have to end and that’s a bummer because it’s so much fun.
But I have a calling. One I didn’t know existed until the other day.
You see, I spend much time trying to keep up with the pulse of this community. What’s the mood? That kind of thing.
Sound Off is a good place to start. While I would never hang my hat on the veracity of these comments, they do indicate a general way of community thinking in certain areas. And it’s clear we are on edge about growth.
The clincher, though, came the other day during a conversation with a friend. This is someone I’ve known a long time, is extremely successful, involved in the community and is what I would call a traditional pro-growth guy. His very success rises when the county grows.
You know what he told me? He’s ready to bolt to Levy, Dixie or one of the other rural counties north of Citrus. Too much traffic, too many people.
And that’s when it dawned on me: If even THIS guy is freaked out about the residential and commercial growth, we have a real problem on our hands.
That’s when I decided to toss my hat in the ring.
I have a very simple platform. Ready? Might want to write this down.
No.
New.
Growth.
I am throwing my hat into the ring to stop growth
No new growth. That’s it. Issues 1, 2 and 3. No talk about “organized” growth or “managed” growth or “well-zoned” growth.
Just stop.
Now wait a minute, you may be saying, the County Commission can’t just STOP growth. People have property rights.
Agree. To a point. If you only need a building permit to build whatever it is you’re looking to build, have at it. That’s what we’re seeing right now in Lecanto, Citrus Springs, Pine Ridge and the Inverness Highlands. Houses being built on lots meant for houses. Stores and restaurants going up along major highways.
But if what you need goes beyond a building permit, especially if it’s a zoning change, forget it. (Car washes, storage units and, soon, gas stations should just cross Citrus off their lists.)
That may be a backward approach to our future but, dear voters, hear me out. We need to take care of the citizens and businesses paying taxes NOW.
These roads … bad news, folks. Either they’re falling apart in your neighborhood or they’re packed with cars. What was a 20-minute drive two years ago is now 35 or 40 minutes.
The Mike Wright plan has three points:
No new growth.
Mike Wright will continue to speak of himself in the third person.
New growth? None.
The candidate who comes out strongly against all new growth is the leader we’re all looking for, and that leader is me. I’m prepared to take us to full stop.
Now … I’m joshing of course. I’m not a candidate for County Commission and if you ever see that, just filet me right outside the Old Courthouse. I know too much about political campaigns to ever become the star player in one.
But you get the drift, right? There is significant angst in the community about growth. The current commissioners see it, which is why they’re in the minutia of each zoning case.
This week brought two County Commission candidates. One is no-party affiliation and the other is from an obscure political party that has just 102 registered Citrus County voters. The third non-incumbent commission candidate thus far is a Jan. 6 defendant known as “panda man” for wearing a bear head while storming the Capitol.
God help us. Is it too much to ask for serious candidates, folks with skin in the game here and who have vision? Those with a track record of Citrus County success?
Much as we’d like to stop all new growth, that’s likely not happening. But the candidate who can address that issue head on with forethought and depth, someone with real-time solutions and the background to pull it off, well, now we’re getting somewhere.
Happily for us all, that candidate is not me.
Mike Wright is a former Citrus County Chronicle journalist.
