It’s one thing to talk about the importance of mental health. It’s something else entirely to proactively do something to make it a priority.
This week Citrus County commissioners finally did what should have been done a long time ago. In an unanimous vote, the commission has agreed to its $2 million contribution to the $12 million behavioral health facility slated to be built in Lecanto. Citrus County is adding its $2 million to Hernando County’s $2 million, the state’s $2 million, and the mental health care provider LifeStream Behavioral Center’s $6 million contributions.
The new 40-bed facility will be located off County Road 491 near the College of Central Florida and will offer both in-house and out-patient care, as well as an in-house pharmacy.
The time for this move is long overdue. A Baker Act facility in Citrus County is a win for everyone.
This facility will no doubt be a game-changer for Citrus County residents who are in crisis. But as people working in the mental and behavioral health field know, that’s just one step in the right direction. Providing resources and help for those in need of these services requires creativity and deep commitment to the specific needs of varying communities.
The Baker Act facility is one piece of this puzzle. But it’s still up to us as a community to help address needs outside the purview of a formal behavioral health center.
The Escape the Fireworks events being offered in both Crystal River and Inverness this year are perfect examples of how to do this well.
The Sean Liebman Memorial Fund is a fund set up by friends of 10-year Air Force veteran, Sean Liebman, who tragically took his own life in 2021 after suffering the effects of PTSD triggered by July 4th fireworks celebrations. These faithful friends vowed to never let that happen to another veteran.
And the Escape the Fireworks event was born.
Last year they partnered with the American Legion Post 155 in Crystal River to host a safe place for veterans to go and celebrate Independence Day; a party guaranteed to have no fireworks.
This year they have expanded their efforts to include parties in both Crystal River and Inverness.
Offered at these celebrations will be free food and non-alcoholic beverages, games, prizes, karaoke, and even bowling at the Inverness event, which will be held at Sportsmen’s Bowl. Veterans are encouraged to bring families and friends and nobody’s at the door checking your veteran ID. The Sean Liebman Memorial Fund is doing everything it can to remove barriers so veterans feel welcome and celebrated at the events.
The work of the Sean Liebman Memorial Fund is not only a class act in friendship and a beautiful way to remember Liebman, but it’s also a remarkable effort to give back to a community that deserves so much more than we as a society give to it. The compassion and dedication to acknowledge an area of need and to turn that into a proactive way to give to the community is a lesson for all of us in what it means to be a good neighbor and to bear one another’s burdens.
Citrus County is moving forward in its goal of being better equipped to help those in need of both mental and behavioral health services. But as the friends of Sean Liebman have taught us, it isn’t just the work of the government. It’s the work of the community to find spaces to serve our neighbors who may be in need.
For more information on the Escape the Fireworks events, contact Vicky Post at 352-422-6339 or email her at vlp120672@gmail.com.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
