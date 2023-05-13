Mothers Day photo

Aaron Cohen and Minnie Golub, both Russian immigrants, lived in the same five-story tenement house on Mercer Street in New York’s Lower East Side. They knew each other only by sight. Since a formal introduction was the respected custom, Aaron’s sister dutifully introduced them in the Summer of 1915.

At ages 25 and 24, Aaron and Minnie were the oldest single children in their families. Many around them wondered “What are they waiting for?” as most of their peers were already married. Once the spark was ignited, however, they courted, married, and Minnie became pregnant in three months’ time.

