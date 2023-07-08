The Florida Legislature has been really busy this past session.
From March 7 to May 5, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed nearly 300 bills into law. In a 60-day legislative session, that averages five bills a day. That’s a lot of new laws.
Much of the Sunshine State’s 2023 legislative record has been on full display for the nation as most people anticipated DeSantis taking a run at a White House candidacy in 2024. It wasn’t just the pivoted media focus to a presidential hopeful that kept Florida in the news, though. Several high-profile bills that hit on hot-button issues were forefront on the legislative agenda.
It hasn’t just been a busy legislative session. It’s been a fundamentally formative one, as well, shaping the kind of state Florida will be for decades to come. This session, Florida lawmakers passed bills on abortion, the death penalty, elections, guns, immigration, and school vouchers, just to name a few.
More than two-thirds of those influential new laws went into effect July 1. Here’s a run-down of some of the most consequential ones:
For starters, the record $116.5 billion budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year is now in place. This budget was passed after DeSantis vetoed the $510.9 million budget previously passed by the legislature.
Eligibility requirements to receive taxpayer-funded private school vouchers are now no longer in effect. All Florida students, regardless of financial burden or need, can receive these vouchers.
$711 million to help secure more affordable housing through the Florida Housing Finance Corporation has gone into effect through several programs. This includes down payment and closing cost assistance for workers considered part of the “community workforce” (law enforcement officers, teachers, etc.), low-interest loans to affordable housing developers, and an effort to help local governments produce and maintain multi-family housing options.
China will start to take a hit in Florida as people from China who are not U.S. citizens or permanent residents are no longer allowed to purchase property. In addition, TikTok, a Chinese-owned social media company, is now prohibited on school district-owned devices or internet access points.
Requirements for school board members is getting a shake up with the imposition of eight-year term limits and new residency requirements. School board members must now live in the district they represent by the date they take office, as opposed to establishing residence in the district they intend to represent in order to qualify to run.
Floridians may now carry a concealed firearm simply by having a valid ID. No concealed-weapons licenses or additional training are required in order to lawfully conceal a firearm within the state.
A military force under the sole discretion of the governor, known as the Florida State Guard, is now back in action. Originally developed during World War II, the Florida State Guard has been inactive since 1947. The Guard is designed to supplement Florida’s National Guard and is activated when the National Guard is activated. It was brought back in 2022 with 400 members but this year the State Guard will expand to 1,500 members and a budget of over $100 million to purchase equipment, including helicopters. The unit also has a mandate to “protect and defend the people of Florida from threats to public safety” and “to persevere the public peace, execute the laws of the state, enhance domestic security, respond to terrorist threats or attacks.” It’s a pretty broad directive and includes the authorization of some members of the force to arrest people.
Florida continues its immigration battles by requiring hospitals to submit information about illegal patients, creating more stringent penalties for helping bring undocumented people into Florida, and the implementation of a $12 million program to transport illegal immigrants to other parts of the country.
The death penalty is getting a makeover in the state, as well. Death sentences can be imposed on the recommendation of eight out of twelve jurors, a lowering of the previous unanimous threshold, and death sentences may also be handed down for people convicted of raping a child under the age of 12.
Those new laws just scratch the surface. July 1 also marked the official death of the long-standing agreements between Disney and the Reedy Creek Improvement District board, the prohibition of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in higher education, and a new list of teachers’ rights. The six-week abortion ban has been signed into law, as well, and will take effect pending a Florida Supreme Court ruling.
It’s easy to get lost in the weeds when it comes to the state legislature. Sixty days is not a lot of time and so much happens in those two months that paying attention can be exhausting.
But now more than ever, it is vital that we are aware of the laws that are changing and when they go into effect. It’s even more important that we are vigilant in tracking the consequences of these actions – the good and the bad, the intended and the unintended – and then holding lawmakers responsible accordingly.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.