Someone once said that the idea of all this is to die young as late as possible.
My dad, Nick Gouvellis, pulled it off.
He spent 98 years on earth doing what many of us do – working, raising a family and finding our way in this world.
What he found along the way was a life full of joy, struggle, wins, losses and achievements.
These are the things we all face as we travel through life.
What made Nick so extraordinary was that no matter what he faced in those 98 years, he never gave up on himself or his family.
There was a time when one of my teenagers was going through something and I was little down about it.
Dad asked me to go for a ride with him and as we were driving he asked, “Do you know what you need to do?”
I told him I didn’t have a clue.
“Never, ever give up on your children,” he said. “If you never give up they will know it and whatever happens they will always know they have someone in their corner.”
I learned a lot about how you treat people from my dad … even people you don’t really know.
When I was a teenager, I went on a cross-country trip from Delaware to New Mexico with my Dad. As we were travelling through a long stretch of desolate road in Texas, I pointed to a grassy area on the side of the road and said “Look, Dad. It looks like someone is having a picnic.”
“That’s no picnic,” he said and he pulled off the road very quickly.
What we saw was a station wagon turned upside down, with six or seven people laying around or underneath the car. Some were bleeding, some were already dead.
We noticed that a group of people had already stopped but they looked like they were going through the family’s belongings and no one was trying to help the injured. Dad asked the bystanders if anyone had summoned an ambulance. No one answered.
So he stood by the side of the road and flagged down a semi truck and asked the trucker to radio for help. Then he stood in the middle of the interstate highway, held his hands up and stopped a Greyhound bus.
He asked the passengers for towels or anything he and others could use to help the crash victims. He tried his best to help the poor family, and we went back to our car when the ambulances finally arrived.
I was frozen with fear and in a state of awe because I had never seen my father do anything so heroic before. From Texas to New Mexico, we drove silently together, shocked and saddened by what we saw.
When we finally reached New Mexico, Dad called around to hospitals in Amarillo and learned that the family had died. He told me that someone had told him that the ambulances had to go way out their way because they were an African American family and there was only one hospital that they were allowed to go to.
I learned something about Dad that day. As a teenager, I thought I already knew everything I needed to know about him. He wore funny colored polyester suits, he was old and told really bad jokes.
But now I saw him as more than just my corny father. I learned that he wasn’t afraid of anything and he would help people when no one else would. He was more than just my father. He was a man you could admire and look up to.
My father was a businessman and salesman with an entrepreneurial spirit, owning a bar and several carpet stores in Delaware and Florida. He started his sales career early in his life during the Great Depression, selling fruits and vegetables door to door to help his family make ends meet.
He could sell anything to anyone. I remember going on sales calls with him when I was young. After watching him make sale after sale one day, I asked him how he did it.
“People aren’t buying carpet. They are buying carpet from ME. When people trust you, sales are easier,” he said.
Although he was not a lifetime military man, Nick was a proud Army veteran of World War II, serving in the Pacific theater. He liked to tell his family that he would have reached a higher rank in the Army if there wasn’t an incident that may or may not have had something to do with an explosion of an unauthorized still.
After Mom passed away and all of his kids were grown and were busy raising their own families, his retirement years were full of life and new friends, many of them women who shared his love of dancing and music.
We often heard his friends say, “Women love Nick. Men want to be him.”
His sense of humor was legendary. In his final weeks and days, as his family and friends gathered in his home to say their goodbyes, the atmosphere was not dreary and sad. He made us all laugh and created a party atmosphere. He remarked during one of the family gatherings, “If I knew dying was going to be so much fun I would have done it sooner.”
His last days said a lot about what was really in his heart. He would sing our names when one of his children or grandchildren entered his room. Sometimes he would sing a song he made up to describe something he was thinking.
One of our favorites was a little ditty he sang when one of us was remarking about our sister Mary’s personal relationship with Amazon and the number of package deliveries she received every day.
“Mary’s not cheap, Mary’s not cheap,” he sang. We all sang that song for days. Everyone but Mary, that is.
It says a lot about my dad that he died with songs in his heart.
And as I imagine many people do in their final days, he thought a lot about Heaven and the afterlife.
One night, as he slept, he was talking in his sleep and I heard him having a conversation with Jesus.
“Yes, I know you are an important guy,” he said. “But I want to talk to the Big Guy. I want to talk to your Boss. I need to tell him that there are people down here who are suffering. Children and old people are dying and he needs to know that it’s not fair. He needs to get down here and fix things.”
I like to think of my dad’s life as a 98-year transcontinental flight. It was long, full of people, a little turbulence now and then, some entertaining in-flight movies, great conversations with family and new friends and a beautifully executed soft landing.
I’m grateful that I got to go on the ride with him.
