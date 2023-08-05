The conversation logo

The Justice Department announced its second federal indictment of former president Donald J. Trump on Aug. 1, 2023. The charges are groundbreaking and not just because a former president is facing multiple criminal charges.

Gabriel Chin

Gabriel Chin

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

It’s because these are the first federal charges alleging a former president effectively attempted a particular kind of coup, called an auto-coup, in which he attempted to keep himself in power by illegal means.

Biden Democracy Analysis

The Justice Department announced its second federal indictment of former president Donald J. Trump on Aug. 1. The charges are groundbreaking and not just because a former president is facing multiple criminal charges.
APTOPIX Trump Capitol Riot

Special counsel Jack Smith turns from the podium after speaking about an indictment of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday at a Department of Justice office in Washington.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.