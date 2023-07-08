Took a drive the other day seeking inspiration.
I do that a lot. Take drives to the Gulf, Crystal River, Withlacoochee River, Floral City, Chassahowitzka, places like that – this county is rich in beautiful drives.
But this wasn’t one of those. I wasn’t looking for positive inspiration.
Rather, this drive reminded me to get mad.
As we all should.
I doubt you’ve heard much about Inverness Villages 4. That’s a nondescript housing development off Independence Highway in Inverness.
Most of the development in Inverness Villages is just fine. Beautiful houses on paved streets. As it should be.
Unit 4 houses are on horrible lime rock roads that somehow are public streets but not publicly maintained. Several decades ago the county “accepted” Unit 4 streets but it doesn’t maintain them. I haven’t a clue how that happened because it’s not like that anywhere else in the county. Public roads are publicly maintained.
Here’s why that’s important:
If the county is responsible for these streets they’d probably be paved by now. The county isn’t going to allow development on public dirt roads.
If they’re private, the homeowners could band together for a special assessment to have the roads paved. This happens throughout the county. Residents want streets paved and they pay the county to do it.
With Inverness Villages 4 roads being both public and not maintained, that puts homeowners in an impossible situation. A special assessment for paved roads and drainage could cost homeowners tens of thousands of dollars.
IV 4 doesn’t have a developer in the traditional sense. One man owns most of the vacant lots and is the home building contractor; the county considers him a bad actor and is trying to get his attention by freezing his building permits.
Thursday was like driving through a ghost town. Numerous houses in various stages of construction sit along streets that are, at best, horrible and at worst, impassible. It is absolutely incredible that someone can legally build houses on streets in this condition.
There’s an IV 4 update during each County Commission meeting, though I never know what to expect and I’m not sure where it’s all going. Commissioner Holly Davis strongly suggested most recently that agencies are preparing fines against the not-a-developer for violating environmental laws and that those fines could go away if he came to the table in finding a solution.
It all sounds somewhat loose. I don’t know if the county can get the not-a-developer to budge or if it’s just a bunch of government noise.
And, despite Commissioner Davis’ efforts, I don’t see much interest from the other commissioners and even from Inverness Villages 4 itself. While a scattered number of residents reach out to commissioners, what they really need is an organized effort such as what we’re seeing in neighborhoods opposed to zoning changes.
This is probably more than you’d ever want to know about Inverness Villages 4. Unless you’re one of the few hundred homeowners affected, it might not even reach the stage of interest.
I bring this to your attention because whether you’re in Homosassa or Floral City, Crystal River or Arrowhead, these IV 4 folks are our Citrus County neighbors.
If nothing else, they have our empathy.
Mike Wright retired from the Chronicle in 2021 after 34 years of writing about Citrus County politics. Contact him at just wrightcitrus@gmail.com.
