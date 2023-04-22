Citrus County is a community on the move. Back in 2021, the Citrus County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) began work on a strategic planning process to help drive progress towards the future. Just last week, staff distributed a copy of the 2023 strategic planning policy agenda, including targets for action, completed activities, and other project details, to the BOCC for review.
This distribution represents the final step in implementing the strategic plan – a key 11-month milestone identified by the BOCC at their recent retreat. Moving forward, staff will use this template to provide regular updates to the commissioners on these and other key projects. A failure to plan is a plan for failure. By planning proactively, Citrus County will be better prepared for today’s challenges and tomorrow’s opportunities.
Strategic planning implementation is not the only long-awaited goal the county has achieved in the last three months. The County Road (CR) 491/Lecanto Highway Expansion Project is now one step closer to completion. The project will widen a 1.9-mile section of CR 491 (between Audubon Park Path and Horace Allen Street in Lecanto) to a four-lane divided roadway, connecting to the already-expanded sections to the north and south, and including a multi-use path to the west, a sidewalk to the east, and two new traffic signals.
These improvements will enhance safety and provide increased capacity to the 491 corridor, which is quickly developing into a bustling commercial hub. Our Division of Technical Services recently received the “Notice to Proceed” from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) for the expansion’s construction phase, allowing the county to advertise for bids. This approval marks the accomplishment of a major milestone, and we look forward to seeing this much-anticipated project become a reality for our community.
In addition, Citrus County continues to make great strides toward the development of the 80-acre Inverness Airport Business-Industrial Park and the expansion of the Crystal River Airport, both of which are key BOCC initiatives. These projects could create more than 800 jobs for the local workforce and generate a combined economic impact of more than $200 million.
The high-skill, high-wage jobs this development could create in aviation maintenance, helicopter operations, and aerospace manufacturing are consistent with state and local economic development goals. These projects will provide a tremendous opportunity to expand and locate new businesses, and developing additional space is critical to both pursuits. In 2021, more than 24,000 workers living here were employed outside of the county limits. The creation of more jobs within Citrus County will hopefully allow us to begin to reverse that trend, helping our citizens to live, work and play in the community that they call home.
We are also making great strides in modernizing our public safety and emergency response efforts. This month, Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR) dedicated their first new ambulance unit since acquiring EMS transport services in 2021. The ambulance is equipped with a Stryker “power-load” stretcher to aid in safe loading and unloading of patients. The truck has all the necessary equipment to provide advanced life support services. Additionally, CCFR placed a third high-performance rescue unit into service in February, adding important infrastructure for delivering emergency services to our citizens.
During the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Days event in Tallahassee, BOCC Chairman Ruthie Davis Schlabach and other female community leaders from Citrus had the opportunity to meet with the State of Florida’s Lieutenant Governor, Jeanette Nuñez, at her Tallahassee office. The delegation, which included representatives from the county’s local government, schools, and businesses, discussed Citrus County’s role in developing Florida’s future.
This display of unity is emblematic of our commitment to partnering with those leaders who share our vision for the future of Citrus County. Together, through cooperative effort, we can achieve that vision: a welcoming, economically vibrant community where people and nature live in harmony.
Steve Howard is the Citrus County Administrator
