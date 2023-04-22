Citrus County is a community on the move. Back in 2021, the Citrus County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) began work on a strategic planning process to help drive progress towards the future. Just last week, staff distributed a copy of the 2023 strategic planning policy agenda, including targets for action, completed activities, and other project details, to the BOCC for review.

This distribution represents the final step in implementing the strategic plan – a key 11-month milestone identified by the BOCC at their recent retreat. Moving forward, staff will use this template to provide regular updates to the commissioners on these and other key projects. A failure to plan is a plan for failure. By planning proactively, Citrus County will be better prepared for today’s challenges and tomorrow’s opportunities.

