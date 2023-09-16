Calling all Citrus Countians who care more about conserving our waterways and living shorelines than paving them over to consider running for the Board of County Commissioners next year. Three of the five who voted to approve the RV park and glampground on Fish Creek in Ozello are up for reelection: Jeff Kinnard of District 1, who introduced the motion to approve; Ruth Schlabach of District 3; and Holly Davis of District 5.
I thought the commissioners would go along with the recommendations of their Planning and Development Commission and reject this project because of concerns over its impact on the coastal environment, repeated flooding of an oversized septic system, hurricane evacuation fears, inadequate road infrastructure and other issues. So much for the emphasis on septic-to-sewer conversion and the BOCC’s Strategy Plan claiming to prioritize the environment and smart growth.
This was a time for the BOCC to walk the walk by updating the county’s Comprehensive Plan and Land Development Code to expressly prohibit septic systems larger than currently allowed in the coastal district, expand conservation areas and provide wider setbacks and buffer zones. Maybe even create an Environmental Services Department, like those in Sarasota, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, to bring some measure of environmental awareness to a body consumed by growth and development.
Instead, it was more talking the talk, and perpetuating the county’s history of unconstrained development along our waterways. Watch for more chatter from them and the Chamber of Commerce during Save Our Waters Week.
Thankfully, the county government isn’t involved in the planning of the aquatic preserves and refuges established by our state and federal partners. They’ll soon be all that’s left of what we still call the Nature Coast.
We need elected representatives with the foresight to understand that creating tourism projects on environmentally sensitive lands doesn’t trump protecting the environment upon which tourism depends. We deserve community leaders who recognize that approving rezoning applications and land use changes in such areas will open the door to similar development along all our waterways, leading to further losses of riparian habitat, more leakage from septic systems, elevated nutrient and coliform counts, recurring no-swim advisories, spreading invasive plant infestations, a plethora of muckrakers and potential shellfish closures and red tide outbreaks.
I drove to Ozello the other day to see what Idalia had done to some of my go-to fishing sites. I noticed some clearing along John Brown Road, and couldn’t help but wonder if this might be the next development waiting to happen. Observing the Fish Creek site, I also wondered what would be left of any glamping cabins constructed there, and how much sewage would have escaped the untested, multi-hookup septic system.
We need county officials who understand that Fish Creek wasn’t about stopping all growth and development in the county, but about redirecting it to areas more able to accommodate it, like the Central Ridge area, while retaining what’s left of the Nature Coast. Our quality of life and tourist-based economy depend on it.
So please, concerned citizens, if you care about preserving what remains of Old Florida for future generations to enjoy, contact the Supervisor of Elections and get the ball rolling. I don’t care if you’re a Republican, Democrat or Independent; you’ll get my vote. I considered throwing my hat into the ring, but am older than the two old codgers in the lead running for president, so I think younger, more energetic blood would be best.
Gary Rankel is a resident of Citrus Hills.
