Calling all Citrus Countians who care more about conserving our waterways and living shorelines than paving them over to consider running for the Board of County Commissioners next year. Three of the five who voted to approve the RV park and glampground on Fish Creek in Ozello are up for reelection: Jeff Kinnard of District 1, who introduced the motion to approve; Ruth Schlabach of District 3; and Holly Davis of District 5.

I thought the commissioners would go along with the recommendations of their Planning and Development Commission and reject this project because of concerns over its impact on the coastal environment, repeated flooding of an oversized septic system, hurricane evacuation fears, inadequate road infrastructure and other issues. So much for the emphasis on septic-to-sewer conversion and the BOCC’s Strategy Plan claiming to prioritize the environment and smart growth.

