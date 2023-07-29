This past week I attended the Florida Press Association’s annual conference. This partial-week conference was filled with assorted trainings, executive board meetings, meetings with media vendors, and engaging and brainstorming with some of the top newspaper and media people and companies from across the state.

A few of the Chronicle’s leadership team members attended the conference as well, and we returned with fresh new ideas as well as the renewed realization that we do some amazing things right here in little ol’ Citrus County.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.