This past week I attended the Florida Press Association’s annual conference. This partial-week conference was filled with assorted trainings, executive board meetings, meetings with media vendors, and engaging and brainstorming with some of the top newspaper and media people and companies from across the state.
A few of the Chronicle’s leadership team members attended the conference as well, and we returned with fresh new ideas as well as the renewed realization that we do some amazing things right here in little ol’ Citrus County.
A part of this conference included a few awards ceremonies in news and advertising where we submit some of our best work, which is then graded by outside judges to determine the best within certain categories. I am pleased to announce that we returned home with arms full of trophies and certificates in news reporting, page design, special section design, print and digital advertising campaigns, and video application.
One award winner is a longtime Chronicle, 34-plus year employee, Cindy Connolly. She does amazing work at the Chronicle every day. She’s the creative brain behind our award winning Discover Citrus County publication as well as all the other special sections that we publish, in addition to developing some of the best ad designs for digital and in print. During this year’s ad awards contest she won several awards herself. If you know Cindy, this comes as no surprise. She is an incredibly hardworking, dedicated, creative employee and an overall kind soul. We love having her on our team and we are thrilled to see that her hard work was again recognized among creative industry leaders around the state.
Currently I sit on the executive board of both the press association as well as the Florida Advertising and Marketing Executives group. I have served on the board of the FAME group for 30-plus years. During that time our board has watched our industry change, drastically, and yet here we were, many years later still making our way in this ever-changing world of media. It is always enjoyable to catch-up with the people who are some of the best in industry and are taking a leading role in moving our business into the next generation.
Trista Stokes, the advertising director at the Chronicle, has now been elected to the board of directors of the FAME group as I rotate off the board, and I have moved up the executive board position to now holding the title of vice chair for the Florida Press Association.
Probably the most enjoyable part of the conference was the induction of Gerry Mulligan into the Florida Press Association’s Hall of Fame. The Florida Newspaper Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have rendered outstanding service in the field of newspaper journalism in Florida. I can’t think of a more fitting individual for this honor than the former publisher of the Chronicle. Gerry has made a significant impact on newspapers across Florida, both large and small community papers. Over the years he has always been known as one of the wisest people in the room and has helped so many papers to thrive and survive during his 43 years of service. I was honored to be by Gerry’s side during the Hall of Fame induction and to stand with a room full of peers who gave Gerry a standing ovation for his many years of service. We know Gerry for the great things he has done in our community so I’m sure it’s no surprise to hear he does the same for newspapers across the state.
This past week was also significant as it was the first full week of our new redesign of the Chronicle. It has now been almost two weeks since we changed our newspaper’s overall design, our masthead (the logo across the top of the paper) as well as our printer. I have heard from many readers and I am pleasantly surprised to hear all the positive feedback. I can personally say I have lost quite a bit of sleep during this change, but I feel like the change has been fairly smooth. We’ve had our share of bumps along the way as you might expect with a transition like this and I’m certain there will be a few more.
Overall I hear that you appreciate the improved print quality, you are able to read the puzzles and comics so much better, the paper is filled with local content and your delivery time has not been affected. Perfect! That’s exactly what we hoped you would see as a result of these changes. Thanks for hanging in there with us and we appreciate your dedication to your community newspaper.
Trina Murphy is the publisher of the The Chronicle
