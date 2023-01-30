Citrus County’s modestly-priced Beverly Hills subdivision was among the first retirement-oriented planned communities in Central Florida with a community center, park and swimming pool owned and maintained by the community.
In the decades that have followed, the retirement-oriented community has become more demographically diverse with fewer retirees and more young families in starter or rental homes.
With the changing demographics making the operation and maintenance of the community’s swimming pool unaffordable for residents, the county took ownership of the pool in 2011. Following the pool’s $117,000 refurbishment in 2016, county commissioners voted to close it in 2019 due to declining usage and an estimated $70,000 repair bill.
Even with the pool closed, however, the pool continued to be a community conundrum that just would not go away. Beverly Hills community leaders and residents brought forth various proposals to the Board of County Commissioners without resolution, making the pool’s fate akin to the 1993 movie Groundhog Day where the day is repeated over and over.
The most recent proposal by the Keep the Pool Open Committee appeared to offer a promising resolution for the Groundhog Day conundrum for both the Beverly Hills community and BOCC.
As proposed, the Nature Coast Affordable Housing Corporation would purchase the pool property and a small, nearby parcel of vacant land from the County for the construction of a playground. The pool would be used for free by the Citrus County Boys & Girls Clubs. Also, a reduced rate to incentivize Beverly Hills Civic Association members to join a planned swim club would be offered to help underwrite the pool’s operations and maintenance.
Although the proposal, as presented, had no impact on county taxpayers, it regrettably was a missed opportunity for both the committee and BOCC.
It was a missed opportunity for the committee because it did not communicate the proposal’s details to the BOCC in advance of its scheduled vote. The absence of details left commissioners skeptical, especially Commissioner Ruthie Schlabach, who had previously championed keeping the pool open.
The BOCC, absent the “devil in the details,” missed the opportunity to give the proposal a fair hearing and a more informed vote by not acting upon Commissioner Diana Finegan’s willingness to table the issue pending more detailed information.
In light of the missed opportunity by both parties, only time will tell if the BOCC vote to fill in the pool to end Beverly Hills’ Groundhog Day has best served the community’s recreational needs.
