The pineapple is such a delicious and healthy fruit. It can be sliced, diced, baked, grilled, even served on pizza, and its sweet juice is the nectar for the refreshing pina colada.
Florida has always been known for its oranges and grapefruit, but pineapples were cultivated long before citrus ruled the state. During the 1860s, crates of the fruit were shipped by boats from the Florida Keys and Merritt Island on the east coast of Florida to cities in the northeast. They were nicknamed “pines,” because they resembled a pine cone.
As demand for the fruit increased during the 1880s and 1890s, pineapple fever had taken hold. Farmers were eager to turn the sandy soil into profitable fruit. Plantations from 1 to over 100 acres sprouted up and down the sandy ridge of the Indian River and across the state. The counties of Volusia, Brevard, Indian River and Martin were tilling thousands of acres of pineapples.
Soon, plantations spread from the east coast through Orange County to Lee County on the west coast of Florida. The average farmer was producing approximately 300 crates a day, each holding up to 80 pounds of fruit.
In 1894, railroad pioneer Henry Flagler had expanded his railroad down the east coast of Florida to West Palm Beach and then on to Miami in 1896. Lines were also extended to the central part of the state and then westward to the Gulf of Mexico.
The railroads had an enormous impact on the growth of the market. Pineapple farmers now had the means to reach markets like Chicago in three days and New York in two days.
Everyone was making money. The early 1900s produced close to one million crates a year. Florida had become the Pineapple Capital of the World.
However, the “pines” market flourished for only a brief time in Florida’s history, until several factors caused it to wane and eventually collapse.
1) The weather. A severe freeze in 1895 began the downturn of the industry. Frosts and freezes would continue over the years, the worst occurring in 1909-10. The budding plants didn’t stand a chance against mother nature. The brutal winters of 1917-18 were probably the last straw.
2) The competition. Cuba was also growing and shipping pineapples to the U.S. Cuba’s labor and shipping costs were less than Florida’s growers. With so many pineapples being grown and shipped, there was a glut in the marketplace, and prices began to fall.
By 1908, Cuba had surpassed Florida in the total number of crates produced.
3) The pineapple blight. In 1909, plantation owners noticed their plants yellowing and dying. A disease caused by mealybugs and nematodes was attacking their plants. The disease quickly traveled from one farm to another. At that time, there was very little they could do to stop the spread. Soon entire farms were wiped out.
4) The Florida real estate boom. In 1912, many pineapple farmers, weary of the difficulties of farming, began to sell off their farms to real estate speculators. People had started flocking to Florida seeking the warm weather and opportunities offered in the growing state. They needed housing, and so the Florida land grab began.
If there is a bright side to the collapse, it’s that many pineapple farmers in the early 1900s saw their bleak future and were not willing to give up hope for their farms and livelihood. This was the time in Florida’s history when most remaining pineapple farmers switched from pineapples to a more weather-resistant crop that also grew well in Florida’s abundant sandy soil. These farmers abandoned the pineapple and started planting citrus groves, the groves that now produce the famous Florida Orange.
What’s the cliché? The rest is history. Now where is that pina colada?
