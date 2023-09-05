Welcome to the Marion Citizens “On Top of the World Living” column, where once per month, we share what’s happening in and around our beautiful community located in the “Horse Capital of the World.”
Sept. 10 is known as the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, which as of this writing had been fairly quiet. Until, that is, Category 3 Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Keaton Beach on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
This major Hurricane was the first to hit the Big Bend area of Florida since Hurricane Easy in 1950. Fortunately for the Ocala area, we escaped Idalia’s wrath with low rain amounts and light winds. Hopefully, everyone in your local area got through the storm with no injuries or serious damage to property.
For new residents to the area, Ocala is one of the safest areas in the entire state of Florida when it comes to feeling the effects of Hurricanes. As a matter of fact, Ocala has never experienced a direct hit from a Hurricane going back over 100 years.
That being said, the City of Ocala along with Marion County have emergency management plans in place to help keep citizens safe during extreme weather events. Preparation is the key to staying safe from these storms and information is available at www.noaa.gov/hurricane-prep.
Some of the news from On Top of the World (OTOW) includes the following. The Club at Candler Hills restaurant, which is open to the public, will be debuting new lunch and dinner menus beginning in September.
Also as of Sept. 1, all OTOW restaurants are now under new management by in-house personnel led by the new Food and Beverage Director Ralph Cipollo.
The new Weybourne Landing Dog Park is nearing completion and should be open by the time this article is published.
Food Truck Friday nights have been a real hit this summer at the Circle Square Commons Town Square. With various local food truck vendors and live music to entertain you there, what are you waiting for?
Last month we talked about Sholom Park’s new Zen Garden which is still on schedule to open on Sept. 20.
Are you looking for a place where you can enjoy great Italian food, view and purchase artwork and donate to a great cause all in one stop? Well then Milano’s Italian Grille on State Road 200 in Ocala is the place to be.
During September, the Ocala Art Group is displaying gallery pieces at Milano’s for purchase with 20 percent of artwork sales being donated to Ocala Blue Star Mothers. This non-profit organization is led by Mothers who support active military members and veterans.
For more information on this event contact, Ocala Blue Star Mothers at 843-504-0032 or www.bluestarmothers.org.
The rapid growth in Marion County continues with no end in sight. New home construction in Calesa Township off SW 80th Avenue and SW 38th Street continues to move along at a steady pace.
Beginning on Jan. 1, residents of Calesa Township may receive a free FAST Swim and Aquatic Center membership included with their HOA.
Look for new retail shops to be built soon adjacent to the entrance of Calesa Township off of SW 80th Avenue.
Contact the Calesa Sales Office at 352-353-2112 for more information.
The SPCA of Marion County continues to care for area homeless dogs and cats and are packing Pets Meals on Wheels every other Monday. They’re always accepting donations of dry dog/cat food, treats and small canned wet food for cats (Made in America). Donations are always welcome and can be dropped off at 8880-C SW 94th St., Ocala.
Well, that’s some of what’s happening in and around OTOW for September 2023.
Until next month, remember to enjoy life and stay safe out there as we enter the busier time of hurricane season.
