Welcome to the Marion Citizens “On Top of the World Living” column, where once per month, we share what’s happening in and around our beautiful community located in the “Horse Capital of the World.”
So August has arrived and we’re halfway through our annual summer heatwave. Just think, fall and cooler weather are just around the corner.
Speaking of summer heat, On Top of the World’s Red, White and Boom fireworks display and Independence Day celebration was a huge success, and the 13th edition is already in the planning stages. We hope to see you there in 2024!
In June, we talked about Sholom Park and the creation of the new Japanese Zen Garden. Well, the developer of this new addition to Sholom Park is planning an invitation-only grand opening reception on Wednesday Sept. 20. This VIP experience sneak peek includes a private guided tour, live Japanese musical entertainment, interactive Zen stations, food, beverage and a ribbon cutting ceremony. Space is limited and donations are tax deductible, so sign up now at sholompark.org/zen-garden.
Are you looking for a place to purchase fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables at a reasonable price? Try the Circle Square Commons Farmers Market at the On Top of the World Town Square. The market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday, rain or shine, and you may even find a few surprise vendors there as well.
As most of us have noticed, the continued rapid growth of Marion County has led to an increase in the number of vehicles and construction projects along our roadways. And as we move into August, schools will open on Thursday, Aug. 10, so keep an eye out for school buses and students near crossings and school zones.
Over in Calesa Township, new homes and amenities are being completed at a steady pace and model homes are available to view throughout the week. The total build out of this new community is expected to be around 5,000 units.
There’s good news for our Marion County military veterans, which currently number over 40,000. We now have a new Veterans Resource Service Center location in Southwest Marion County. This new office is located within the new Ocala VA Clinic located at 4826 SW 49th Rd in the Heathbrook area off of State Road 200. The Service Center office is currently open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
In addition, our area has been placed on a waiting list to have a veterans nursing home built off of 25th Avenue in Ocala. For more information, please contact Marion County Veterans Services at 1-352-671-8422.
The SPCA of Marion County is currently looking for volunteers to assist, and donations are always welcome. Their next regular meeting will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Friendship Baptist Church located at 9510 SW 105th St. in Ocala. Please consider adopting or fostering a pet in need. Call them at 352-362-0985 for more information.
Well, that’s some of what’s happening in and around On Top of the World for August 2023. Until next month, remember to enjoy life every day and stay safe and cool out there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.