This year’s daily online Lent Project from Biola University Center for Christianity, Culture and the Arts, is focusing on passages from the gospel of John. (ccca.biola.edu/lent/2023)
Of the four gospel accounts of the life of Jesus, John’s differs from the others in that it’s less of a linear account of events and more of a focus of Jesus as “God come to Earth.”
Day 3 was about Jesus calling his first disciples.
The first one, Andrew, had overheard John the Baptist say of Jesus, “Here is the Lamb of God,” went to tell his brother, Simon Peter, and they dropped everything to follow Jesus.
The next day, Jesus met Philip and said simply, “Follow me,” and Philip did.
Philip found Nathanael, who doubted at first, but also left everything to follow Jesus.
Jesus did that with eight more men, 12 in all. He said, “Come and follow me,” and each of them did.
They were fishermen, a tax collector, a zealot, a traitor.
Some of them Jesus called directly and some indirectly – a brother telling his brother, a friend telling a friend, “We have found the Messiah.”
They were a ragtag, mishmash and most unlikely group who would probably never choose to hang out with each other, but they were brought together, lived for three years together, all because of Jesus’ calling.
Jesus continues to call his followers today, still ragtag, mishmash and the most unlikely.
This past week at church, the pastor talked about Jesus’ final words to his followers, 11 of them, not 12.
The 12th, Judas Iscariot, the one who had betrayed Jesus, had hanged himself.
Jesus charged the 11 to “Go, and make disciples.”
No longer would he walk the earth, tap someone on the shoulder as they’re buying lettuce at Publix and say, “Follow me.”
From then on, it would be up to his followers to tell their friends and family, “We have found the One for whom our hearts have longed, Jesus the Christ.”
The pastor quoted biblical scholar Frederick Dale Bruner who pointed out that once there were 12, but now only 11. There should’ve been 12, but one left.
“The number 11 limps; it’s not perfect like 12,” Bruner said, adding that the number 12 in the Bible means completeness. “The church that Jesus sends into the world (to make disciples) is fallible, ‘elevenish,’ imperfect.”
In 2012, another pastor and blogger, Chris Brauns, wrote, “Not only is the church ‘elevenish,’ some of (them) are uncertain … because we still have questions.
“And so here we are today, 2,000 years later, limping along, 11 of us, some having left the faith, and we are sometimes doubting. Yet our gracious King has entrusted to us the Great Commission (to go and make disciples).
“It was never about the quality of the disciples,” he wrote. “It was always about the greatness of the King who graciously includes us in his kingdom work.”
That’s good news for timid “elevenish” people. Jesus has never expected his followers to be perfect, only willing. He makes us able.
Actually, he makes us both willing and able (Philippians 2:13), plus, he gives us his wisdom and strength and everything else that’s needed to do his will.
That’s even better good news.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
