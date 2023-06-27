As a former foster child, Alyssa Clossin knows what it’s like to feel abandoned.
She thinks that might have something to do with why she has such a heart for abandoned and hurt animals.
Now with her own nonprofit organization, Alyssa’s Critters Wildlife Rehab and Sanctuary, she cares for, nurtures and loves all the animals she can handle.
Currently at her sanctuary she’s surrounded by raccoons and possums, tortoises and turtles, goats and rabbits, guinea pigs, chickens and Muscovy ducks, a few dogs, a fawn, Snuggles the emu and Oz the albino possum, to name a few.
“It’s unconditional love around here,” she said.
She started the nonprofit on March 31, 2023 after working under other “rehabbers” for a year, and then took the test from Florida Fish and Wildlife to get her own license.
“I’m different from some of the other rehabbers around here; I’m licensed for wildlife and also farm animals, exotic animals and reptiles.
“If I have the funds to take care of the animal, I’ll do it,” she said.
It costs about $500 each month to feed everyone, from foxes and squirrels to otters, turtles, puppies and parrots.
All wildlife animals that are rehabilitated get released when they’re ready, and all pets get adopted out.
Sadly, not all animals make it.
Clossin said sometimes, no matter how much care she gives an animal, its injuries are too severe and it dies.
She said a broken heart is part of it, but so is the joy she gets when an animal is released back into the wild or finds a good home.
As a nonprofit, the mission of Alyssa’s Critters Wildlife Rehab and Sanctuary is “to ensure that no creature is left behind through rescue, rehabilitation and release while creating awareness in the public.”
Clossin offers education to groups and organizations, homeschool groups, Girl Scouts, anyone who wants to learn more about what she does and about her passion for taking care of animals.
Also as a nonprofit, Clossin depends on community support – donations, volunteers, foster homes and transporters.
“With (others’) support, we can continue to provide critical care and rehabilitation to injured and sick wildlife, as well as work to protect and restore natural habitats…and make a positive impact,” it says on her website.
“I’m very concerned about the growth in the county,” she said. “It’s fine, but we need to be responsible. I’m trying to work with developers and county commissioners, having meetings with them to see if I can get funding or volunteers.
“There’s been a big increase in displaced wildlife animals that don’t have a home any more,” she said. “I don’t want us to end up like Miami.”
Meet Alyssa:
Alyssa’s Critters Wildlife Rehab and Sanctuary will be a vendor at the July 3 Crystal River Centennial Celebration.
Meet Clossin and her volunteers and learn more about what she does. Also, they will be selling raffle tickets for prizes.
Critter news:
In the works is Alyssa’s Critters Marketplace, a combination “animal stuff” thrift store and a holistic/homeopathic store for animals, “a place where I can educate people and sell goods for animals,” Clossin said.
How to help:
Needed donations of supplies for animal care:
Large, heavy-duty trash bags, towels of all sizes, paper towels, spray bottles, bleach, scrub brushes, sponges, scissors, puppy pads, zip ties, heating pads, animal bottles and nipples, feeding syringes, small and medium feeding bowls, alfalfa cubes, rabbit food and treats, dog food, cat food and bird food.
Fox Valley Animal formula:
Fox Valley Squirrel formula (Day One, 20/50 and 32/40 3-pound buckets)
Fox Valley Raccoon formula (Day One 40/25 3- pound or 20-pound buckets
Fox Valley Beaver formula 30/50 3-pound bucket ( for otters)
Fox Valley LA-200 Probiotics for Digestive Health
Contact Alyssa Clossin:
Phone: 727-401-9851
Email: AlyssaClossin1@gmail.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/tim.turtle.5688
Website: www.alyssas critters.com
